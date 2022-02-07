Watch: Is this ONE Championship's first true grudge match?

ONE Championship has not seen a rivalry quite like Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes vs. John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. The high-profile fight, which will headline ONE: Bad Blood, is a unique kind of clash.

The two are finally set to face each other at the main event of ONE: Bad Blood on February 11. We don't think ONE has seen two fighters who have a genuine hatred for each other more than the bantamweight champion and his challenger.

Just that fact alone might make this rivalry the best in ONE Championship history.

With so much trash talk and animosity between the the two, the interest in this fight has gone through the roof. There are, however, some unanswered questions.

Where did the beef come from? Will the two continue this rivalry way after their first meeting? The most important question, however, is how would Bibiano's grappling and fight IQ deal with Lineker's power and vice versa?

In a preview video released by ONE Championship, we get a few answers as the organization sheds some light on the heated rivalry. We learn about the origin of the bad blood and how it grew and grew in the months leading up to the fight.

Watch the full fight preview here:

ONE Championship bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes looks to make his challenger tap

In the main event of ONE: Bad Blood on February 11, Bibiano Fernandes looks to beat John Lineker in the most satisfying way: to make him give up.

The ONE bantamweight champion and jiu-jitsu world champion plans to make his heavy-handed foe tap in the middle of the ring.

"I don't worry about his hands. I have a different pedigree. My mindset, my jiu-jitsu, my wrestling, my boxing. I have everything for this fight. I think I'll be more happy if I choke him out."

If a fighter is specifically looking for a finish like that in a bout, you know he has bad intentions come fight night.

Bibiano really is amped to shut Lineker up and the challenger is more than prepared to deal with the barrage that's coming his way. February 11 couldn't come any sooner.

