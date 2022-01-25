5 reasons why Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker might become the greatest rivalry in ONE Championship history

ONE Championship has not been short of great rivalries over the years. If you lock two fighters inside a cage and make them fight for money, tensions will surely rise.

Meeting your greatest opposition, however, doesn't necessarily mean they can match you skill-for-skill. It could also mean they can get under your skin like no other.

In the high-profile fight between ONE Championship bantamweight champion Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes and John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker, we see a unique kind of clash. The two are finally set to face each other at the main event of ONE: Bad Blood on February 11.

So much hype is surrounding this bout and yet there are still a lot of unanswered questions. For one, the two haven't fought yet. We don't know how Bibiano's grappling and fight IQ would deal with Lineker's power and vice versa.

What we do know, however, is that the two hate each other's guts. Ever since the fight was put on paper last year, the two have been trading barbs verbally. Now, heat like this surrounding a fight is not new, and at times has delivered poorly.

A perfect example was the rivalry between Rashad Evans and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson. The two produced TV gold with their verbal sparring, but come fight night, it was a different story. The two weren't able to translate their bad blood into an exciting fight.

With Fernandes and Lineker, however, considering the real animosity and level of skill between the two, this fight has the potential to be a classic. Not only will it be a great fight, it could also be the start of a rivalry for the ages. The kind that would see more than one fight.

Today we dive deep into an analysis on why Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker might become the greatest rivalry in ONE Championship history.

#5. ONE Championship has built an event around it

Originally scheduled to be part of ONE: X, the bout has been moved around since it was first incepted. With ONE: X being moved to another date due to COVID-19 restrictions, a lot of fights have been removed and reshuffled.

Most people wonder why the epic clash between the ONE Champion and the former UFC standout has been removed from the card. One of the reasons might be because the bout itself has become too big to just be part of another card.

Having them share the spotlight with major bouts like Johnson/Rodtang and Lee/Stamp might hamper down the hype surrounding their fight. With that in mind, ONE decided to create an event solely to feature this grudge match at the heart of it. It's why the event name is called 'Bad Blood' in the first place.

ONE Championship is truly banking on these two's animosity and seeing it produce fire inside the cage. Come February 11, they might just deliver in spades.

