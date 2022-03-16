Could Eduard Folayang stay permanently in ONE Super Series? Coach Mark Sangiao weighs in

MMA fighter Eduard Folayang will face John Wayne Parr in a Muay Thai match at ONE X. It may be Folayang's official debut in the discipline, but could this become a permanent change?

Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao recently discussed this with the International Business Times. In the interview, he said:

"It is indeed a high-risk, high-reward contest, but Eduard is that do-or-die athlete. He will be there and will do what it takes to get that upper hand and if that happens, we might see him fighting in ONE Super Series."

A fighter making their Muay Thai debut against a legend of over 100 fights is no easy task. However, the Filipino-born Folayang is game for this challenge. His coach continued:

"Defense is vital in Muay Thai, so Eduard needs that. We all know that Muay Thai is a give-and-take combat sport."

Eduard Folayang and John Wayne Parr are two former champions looking to battle on March 26.

Coach says Eduard Folayang still has the passion after a decade with ONE

At ONE X, ONE Championship will not be the only entity celebrating a decade of fighting. At 27 years old in 2011, Eduard Folayang headlined the very first ONE Championship event.

Even after all this time with the organization, Folayang still has the drive and passion, according to his coach Sangiao, who said:

"I remember Eduard headlining the inaugural fight card of ONE Championship a decade ago and a decade after, his name can still be found on the fight card, if not headlining, on the main card."

Team Lakay's Mark Sangiao has been with him every step of the way, sharing championships and losses together. Coach Sangiao said Folayang is an example of hard work:

"When you look back and see the athlete roster of ONE 10 years ago, who are still here? Maybe two or three? Or maybe one, just Eduard [Folayang]? This only implies that Eduard has that passion, dedication, discipline, and hard work. 10 years and he is still here actively fighting, that’s something out of [the] ordinary.”

Folayang's hard work may pay off as he makes his Muay Thai debut at ONE Championship's ONE X event, which is celebrating 10 years in combat sports.

