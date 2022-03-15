“I’m going to pick my shots and get the win” - John Wayne Parr bares basic plan of attack against Eduard Folayang at ONE X

John Wayne Parr has shared some of his game plan to defeat his upcoming opponent at ONE X, Eduard Folayang.

Australian John Wayne Parr has announced that his March 26 fight will be his last. At nearly 46 years of age, he is hoping this will be his 100th career victory and his retirement. In his way of a successful end is former MMA ONE lightweight titleholder Eduard Folayang. Folayang is also a medalist in the martial art Wushu.

John Wayne Parr knows he will need to stick to a strict and tight attacking plan to out-point and, ideally, knock out the MMA and Wushu champion. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Australian Muay Thai veteran said:

“I have to get my timing right so I don’t walk into anything silly. Not to be too cautious, but I have to be very wary of where I’m at the whole time – range, distancing. When I attack, I have to make sure that I attack with purpose. Get in, get out. Don’t stay in the pocket too long in case I get caught with something crazy.”

He said he is aware that as this is a Muay Thai fight, it will likely provide him with an advantage. He further said:

“If I can keep it to a pure Muay Thai game, I’ll be very hard to beat. So the advantage of this fight is that he’s coming into my world instead of me getting into his. I’m going to pick my shots and get the win.”

Retiring John Wayne Parr says he will not miss weight cutting

On a mission for his final victory fight and what would be a 100th win, the retiring Muay Thai veteran John Wayne Parr says that one aspect of the sport he won't miss is weight cutting.

In a recent Twitter post, he said:

"At 45yo & 148 fights the plan is to have one more fight before hanging them up. As much as I love fighting. One thing I’m not going to miss about the whole process is trying to kill myself to make weight. After I have my last fight the only salad I’ll be eating is deep fried."

The Australian fighter has been active in combat sports and has been cutting weight since at least 1997. With his retirement fight being on March 26, he should be looking forward to large feasts in the future.

