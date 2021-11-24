ONE Championship Crackstream, Reddit Stream alternatives for ONE: NEXTGEN III

If you're looking for ONE Championship Crackstream, Reddit Stream alternatives of its latest event, ONE: NEXTGEN III, you've come to the right place. The event will be the third installment of ONE's "NEXTGEN" series featuring rising stars in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

The card will be headlined by an MMA bout between Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang and promotional newcomer Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks. Adiwang is looking to improve his ranking, while the confident Brooks wants to steal Adiwang's #5 rank by defeating him soundly. A classic bout between a dangerous striker and a gritty grappler, this main event will be interesting and entertaining to watch.

In the co-main event, we will be treated to a Muay Thai war between two former kickboxing champions. Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing champion Alaverdi 'Babyface Killer' Ramazanov will face former Lumpinee Stadium champ Pongsiri. Both fighters are two of the most aggressive and powerful on ONE Championship's roster. Both are trying to get back in the win column so expect a highly competitive bout that will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.

ONE Championship Crackstream, Reddit Stream alternatives for ONE: NEXTGEN II

For ONE Championship Crackstream, Reddit Stream alternatives, ONE: NEXTGEN III will stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. The show begins at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 26 November.

The first two bouts will be streamed on ONE’s Facebook page as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For full details on how to watch the event (including ONE Championship Crackstream, Reddit Stream alternatives), click here.

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by C. Naik