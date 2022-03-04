BJJ star Danielle Kelly already ‘imagining’ herself against ONE’s top atomweights

Rising Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Danielle Kelly recently signed with Asian martial arts organization ONE Championship, and she’s already imagining herself going up against the promotion’s biggest stars.

Kelly, 26, joins ONE’s stacked atomweight roster, headed by reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee. She will first compete in a submission grappling contest against former ONE world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi at ONE X.

However, she will begin her transition to the sport of mixed martial arts soon after.

ONE Championship has, hands down, the most talent-rich atomweight roster in any martial arts promotion. There’s ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex of Thailand, Indian wrestling icon Ritu Phogat, top Filipino talent Denice Zamboanga, former UFC standout Ham Seo Hee, and Chinese stalwart Meng Bo in the mix, among others.

Needless to say, when Kelly makes the transition to MMA, she will join a shark tank of a division with legit killers closing in from all sides.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kelly spoke about her potential move to atomweight MMA.

Danielle Kelly said:

“It's too soon, but I mean, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't imagining myself against these girls in jiu-jitsu or fighting.”

Kelly also mentioned that she has been working on her stand-up game to get ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

“I've been working on my striking for these two years, and I'm with a really good team. I'm pretty confident. So you know, I'm just gonna keep working on my jiu-jitsu and work behind the scenes on my striking. And whenever I'm ready, I'll come about it.”

Danielle Kelly to make ONE Championship debut at ONE X

Before she even steps foot in a mixed martial arts fight in the Circle, Danielle Kelly first wants to get a feel for the unique atmosphere of a live ONE Championship event. And where better to experience that than the promotion’s biggest ever event in history?

On Saturday, March 26, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, ONE Championship hosts its historic 10-year anniversary extravaganza. The absolutely stacked card features multiple world title bouts, Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts, submission grappling matches, and even a special rules super-fight between legends.

Kelly is set to face the aforementioned Yamaguchi in one of two submission grappling matches, the other being between ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Reinier de Ridder and grappling legend Andre Galvao.

Needless to say, Kelly is more than excited to make her ONE Championship debut.

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by David Andrew