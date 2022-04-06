"It depends on what's there" - Danielle Kelly explains why the rear-naked choke is her favorite submission 

Danielle Kelly likes to finish her opponents whenever she gets the chance. Among the list of weapons in her arsenal, the rear-naked choke is her favorite move.

In an interview with Drake Riggs for MMA Mania, Kelly explained why she thinks it’s an effective move.

“It depends on what’s there, but I really like the rear-naked choke because as time goes on, if you try to do a lot of heel hooks or like ankle locks or kneebars, especially with women, they’re very flexible. People just fight out of that. I think just to choke, it takes time and the person will just fall asleep.”

According to FloGrappling, six of Kelly’s 10 wins have come by way of submission. Four of those wins have come via either a heel hook, kneebar or ankle lock. As such, she understands how difficult it is to lock in such submissions.

In July 2021, Danielle Kelly defeated former IBJJF world champion Sofia Amarante with a rear-naked choke, adding her to the list of notable fighters that she has conquered in grappling. The list includes No.2-ranked UFC strawweight Carla Esparza, MMA legend Roxanne Modafferi and No.11-ranked UFC flyweight Cynthia Calvillo.

Danielle Kelly couldn’t get the finish at ONE X

Danielle Kelly made her ONE Championship debut at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showcase, ONE X, in March 2022. Kelly faced former ONE women’s atomweight world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi in a submission grappling contest in the second bout of the historic card.

The 26-year-old looked eager to finish her bout with Yamaguchi, constantly attacking through the 12 minutes of their contest. However, she failed to get the finish and the match was declared a draw.

Kelly was in for a pleasant surprise though. Her performance impressed ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong enough to award her with a USD 50,000 performance bonus.

The American BJJ phenom was emotional upon hearing the news and clearly did not expect it. In a later interview with the South China Morning Post, she shared how much of an honor it was to receive the bonus.

“I put in the time, I put in the work for all these years,” Kelly said. “I was putting in matches where I would make two hundred dollars in a small gymnasium. To be acknowledged for my work on such a big stage, it’s meant a lot to me.”

