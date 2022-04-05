"Probably a couple more" - Demetrious Johnson discusses path to another ONE flyweight title shot

Demetrious Johnson recently sat down for an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss life since his major victory at ONE X last month.

Helwani asked the all-time MMA great when he sees himself getting back to a shot at reigning champion Adriano Moraes' title. If 'Mighty Mouse' could make it happen, he'd have the chance to avenge a previous knockout loss to the Brazilian.

Johnson explained that he does not want a title fight right away. Instead, he would rather wait and get a few more bouts in first.

"I think I'm going to be fighting probably a couple more before getting that title shot again. His fight against Yuya Wakaatsu was pretty good. It was a great contest. I thought Yuya did a great job. And Adriano, he's tough, man. Like he has an interesting way about... how he fights. He's longer and he likes to play the distance. And they were both counter strikers."

The American also explained that Adriano Moraes poses a unique threat. That's because Johnson often likes to brawl, while Moraes plays a very patient game.

Johnson added:

"I just like to fight. The one thing I love about the Rodtang fight was that he brought the fight to me and I responded, right. Typically, Matt [Hume] says that I excel when the fight gets going."

Demetrious Johnson said his trainer tells him not to pursue a patient and long-range game. He tells Johnson that he has the skills, fundamentals and mental fortitude to succeed. However, he often reminds Johnson that he needs to fight his own fight, not his opponents'.

Check out Johnson's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2?

Demetrious Johnson is being realistic about how he approaches the defending champion Adriano Moraes. He is a uniquely long-range fighter who also seeks to counter strike.

Johnson would like a little bit more time in the ONE circle before challenging again for a title. Nevertheless, he has assessed the first match and detailed the adjustments he will be making going into a second meeting with the flyweight king.

He explained that if he was more patient the first time he fought Moraes, he would likely not have been caught with the knockout knee that ended his night. In his mind, it's a matter of trying to find a balance between wanting to fight his fight and the need to be more patient.

A fighter can not be too patient when facing Moraes. If they are, they will be penalized under the ONE Championships rules. Wakamatsu found that out at ONE X when he received a yellow card due to inactivity, resulting in a reduction of pay.

