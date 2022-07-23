“I always go out there and push the pace” - Demetrious Johnson wants to put on a show against Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson wants to put on a spectacular show for fans against Adriano Moraes.

Johnson and Moraes are set to fight at ONE on Prime Video 1 in Singapore on Aug. 26; a world title bout that is expected to spark fireworks with ‘Mighty Mouse’ looking to avenge his loss against the reigning ONE flyweight world champion.

At the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime joint press conference on Wednesday for the upcoming event, Johnson spoke to the media about the added responsibility and pressure coming into the rematch.

The MMA legend said:

“As an athlete, it’s always just a fight for me, you know. My responsibility is to go out there and put on a show, and I’ve always done it for each of my fights. I always go out there and push the pace. Take the fight wherever I need to, whether it’s on the ground, on the feet, or in the clinch, wherever it may be. So I should go out there and perform like I always do and take it to him.”

Watch the full press-conference below:

The first time these two superstars met ended with an upset after 'Mikinho' finished Johnson in the second round with a brutal uppercut knee to the head. The Brazilian standout retained his flyweight world title and became the first fighter in MMA history to knockout the American legend.

Since then, the Brazilian defended his belt once again with a submission-win against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X last March. Fighting in the same event, Demetrious Johnson conquered his first victory since the upset loss against Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon. In a special mixed-rules bout, ‘Mighty Mouse’ defeated Rodtang via submission in round 2 under the MMA ruleset.

Now, Demetrious Johnson is keen on rectifying past wrongs with a smarter approach to capturing the flyweight belt once and for all.

Demetrious Johnson partners up with former rival Henry Cejudo for upcoming fight

Demetrious Johnson partnered up with former rival Henry Cejudo to prepare him for his final showdown with Adriano Moraes.

‘Triple C’ Cejudo has been pushing ‘Mighty Mouse’ to the limit at Fight Ready MMA in Arizona to help take his skillset to the next level. And 'Mighty Mouse' for one, couldn’t be more happy than to take some lessons from the former two-division world champion. He told fans:

“To be able to spend two weeks here in Arizona with him, we train two hours a day. Going through stimulation, going through his mindset and his style of preparation and when he’s getting ready for an opponent, how he approaches the fight, I’m very grateful he was able to share his knowledge with me.”

Watch the full clip below:

