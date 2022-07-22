"Why not surprise people with your grappling?" - Henry Cejudo has an interesting take on what "Ronald Methdonald" Sean O'Malley can do to beat Petr Yan at UFC 280

Sean O'Malley shocked the world when he announced that he'd face Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The card that seems to be shaping up to be one of the most stacked cards of the year will feature this three-round bantamweight bout.

A legion of fans criticized the matchup due to the vast disparity in rankings. O'Malley is ranked No.13 and will take on former champion Yan, who is ranked No.1 in the division.

Although 'Sugar' has been impeccable inside the octagon barring his loss to 'Chito' Vera, 'No Mercy' is a very high-level fighter.

Giving his thoughts on the matchup, former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo broke down the clash between the two strikers. After jesting that O'Malley ducked him, 'Triple C' said that 'Sugar' could win the fight if he manages the distance and surprises people by using his grappling:

"If I was to give you two cents, Sean O'Malley a.k.a Ronald Methdonald, the only way for you to win this fight and you could win this fight, is going to be based on two things - you using your distance, front kicks, keeping him at bay, and doing what you do because there are things that you do do right and those are your fakes, your feints, you're able to set your hips."

"The other thing too is what people are going to be very surprised to see from you is you using your grappling. I know you're training with multi-time world champion 'Tanquinho' [Augusto Mendes] and I do believe you've learned a few things... so if you're able to somehow find his back... you could look for different positions and ways to finish the fight... why not surprise people with your grappling?"

Is Sean O'Malley ready for the tough outing that is Petr Yan?

'Sugar' is one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. However, the 27-year-old hasn't truly been tested against elite competition yet. After putting on clinical displays against unranked bantamweights, Sean O'Malley faced his first top-ten opponent in Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276.

Unfortunately, the fight ended in a No-Contest due to an eye poke from 'Sugar'. While many expected a rematch, the UFC has decided to match the upcoming star against the former champion.

Petr Yan is one of the toughest bantamweights on the planet and is a machine inside the octagon. Although he may be a slow starter, 'No Mercy' often lets his opponents win the first round to get a read on their movements, after which he systematically picks them apart.

ℕ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕠 @Nando_kaze Petr Yan is going to put another masterclass against another long lanky striker in the division. Sean O’mickey is fooked #comebackszn Petr Yan is going to put another masterclass against another long lanky striker in the division. Sean O’mickey is fooked #comebackszn https://t.co/DEolOSSAv1

While they're both strikers and O'Malley will have a significant height and reach advantage over Yan, it may not be wise to trade blows with someone like 'No Mercy'.

'Sugar' is yet to display his grappling acumen inside the cage, and this could perhaps be the perfect opportunity to do so. Needless to say, if O'Malley beats Yan, he will pull off a massive upset and see his stock rise through the roof.

