“It’s kinda like my love language” - Demetrious Johnson reveals how he displays his love for his wife at home

ONE flyweight world champion, Demetrious Johnson, recently revealed his “love language” for his long-time wife, Destiny Johnson, on an episode of With Mouse Jones.

It’s no secret that the happy father-of-three takes family life very seriously. When he’s not fighting or working, Johnson spends most of his waking hours with his children and his wife, performing normal fatherly duties, including washing the dishes at home.

‘Mighty Mouse’ told Mouse Jones:

“I always try to be a good ear to listen to because she’s the closest person to me. She’s my best friend, so if I go home I’m just shutting that s*** down like ‘you don’t know what you’re talking about you just keep washing dishes and all that stuff’... Actually, I wash the dishes."

'DJ' added:

"I was like ‘get your ass away from those dishes, those dishes are mine!’ and it’s kinda like my love language. It’s act of service. You cooked all day in the damn kitchen the least I can do is get off my ass and wash these dishes. I pride myself on that."

Watch the full interview below:

Demetrious Johnson considers home life very important

As a martial artist and owner of his own tech company, Demetrious Johnson tries to maintain a healthy balance between work and family life.

According to the Washington native, when home is taken care of, everything else around you will run just as smoothly. Or, as the saying goes, "happy home, happy life."

In the same interview, 'Mighty Mouse' said:

“At home life is very important. You got to make sure that at home it’s locked down then we go to the gym, whatever you do everything else will be smooth.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ recently returned home with a shiny new belt to show to his kids. The 35-year-old legend made headlines this August by knocking out former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes in a thrilling rematch.

It took him more than eight weeks of training to prepare himself for the biggest fight of his career, and were it not for the undying support of his wife and kids, Johnson might not have been as successful in his endeavor.

Although it’s still uncertain who his next opponent will be, Demetrious Johnson is happy to take some time off and enjoy the next few months with his family.

