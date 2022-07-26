Check out Adriano Moraes’ incredible journey through life and martial arts in a series of throwback photos

ONE Championship’s reigning flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes will help launch the promotion’s expansion into North America when he steps into the circle at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26. On that night, he will meet division rival and all-time flyweight great Demetrious Johnson in a highly anticipated rematch of their ONE on TNT 1 bout.

Ahead of their main event clash, ONE Championship took a look back at the birth of ‘Mikinho’ on Instagram, telling the story of a Brazilian-born fighter who overcame adversity as a child to become one of the best mixed martial artists in the world.

“Adriano Moraes is no stranger to adversity 😤 The flyweight king defends his throne in a rematch for the ages against Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1! 🏆 @moraesadrianomma”

Moraes’ training partner at American Top Team, Kayla Hracho, posted a heartfelt response in the comments.

“Wow. One of the most positive, kind, and helpful people on the mats. You’re an inspiration champ! @moraesadrianomma”

Also featured in the post is a quote from Moraes, an inspirational message to every young individual who may be going through the same adversity he fought to overcome.

“My life story is going to teach every teenager and kid, when their dream is lost, God has more light for you.”

Adriano Moraes ready to be the face of ONE Championship in North America

With ONE Championship just weeks out from their epic debut on Amazon Prime Video, many of the promotion’s top stars appeared at the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference in Los Angeles. While speaking to members of the media, Adriano Moraes discussed the partnership, saying it would be a great partnership for MMA fans and that he would be honored to help usher in the new era at ONE on Prime Video 1.

“I believe this partnership between ONE and Prime Video will be fantastic for MMA fans and everyone who loves martial arts. And for me, it will be an honor to [compete in] the main event on the first Prime Video broadcast. I am very grateful once again.”

Moraes believes he has the tools and the talent to be the face of ONE Championship as they establish a footprint stateside.

“I’m a very disciplined MMA and jiu-jitsu athlete, and that’s why I believe I can be the new face of MMA in the United States. I am always waiting for new opportunities, and I always ask God to show me the way. If that’s his will, I’ll take it, for sure.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far