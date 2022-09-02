“I’m just having fun” - Demetrious Johnson is thankful to still perform at the highest level

Demetrious Johnson is at that stage in his career where he just wants to have fun, whether he wins or loses.

Johnson’s demeanor says it all and you know he’s not putting up a face for the media. He’s genuinely happy to be part of ONE Championship’s burgeoning roster.

Moreover, he’s even more elated by the fact that he has another belt to add to his collection after an outstanding finish against his Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes on August 26.

The 36-year-old icon is grateful to continue doing what he loves. In a post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani on THE MMA Hour, the Washington native said:

“I’m at the point of my career when I’m just having fun. Even when I lost the first time against Adriano did all the media obligations I was like ‘dude you know I got caught with an uppercut and he blasted me in the face with a fucking knee I mean what can you do right?’ but this one I was on the better end of it giving him the knee and nothing but respect to Adriano. I’m just grateful I was able to go out there and showcase a different side of skillset that I have.”

Watch the full interview with Johnson below:

Demetrious Johnson improved his overall MMA record to 31-4-1 after his performance against Adriano Moraes on Prime Video. ‘Mighty Mouse’ will likely go down in the history books as one of the greatest flyweights of all time.

Showing no signs of slowing down, the 'DJ' plans on going with the flow and enjoying whatever life throws at him.

Demetrious Johnson gets beaten up when he trains, obviously not the “biggest dog in the room”

Demetrious Johnson got candid about his training sessions in his post-fight interview following ONE on Prime Video 1. Diehard fans who have been following his career long before he joined ONE Championship can attest to the fact that he works twice as hard as any fighter inside the gym.

Following his impressive flying knee KO victory over Adriano Moraes a few days ago, Demetrious Johnson gave fans some insight into how hard he trains in order to get the result he wants.

“My training camps, they’re very hard like, I literally get beat up when I train. My coaches, you know, I’m not around a whole bunch of ‘yes, yes’ men, like I get pushed and I know everybody says ‘oh’, [but] you know, I’m not the biggest dog in the room, let’s just say that.”

Checking his ego at the door, Johnson’s willingness to improve each day has been a key and motivating factor in his lifelong success in the sport.

Watch the video below:

