“Yuya Wakamatsu absolutely deserves this title shot” – Demetrious Johnson touts past rival in world title fight with Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson believes that the man who welcomed him to ONE Championship, Yuya Wakamatsu, is a worthy challenger for Adriano Moraes at ONE X.

The No.1-ranked ONE flyweight’s perspective comes from experience, as he competed against both men who will be fighting for the ONE flyweight world title at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary special.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Mighty Mouse’ had nothing but good things to say about Wakamatsu.

“I think Yuya Wakamatsu absolutely deserves this title shot. The kid, he's been on the tear since you know our last encounter. I mean, he's what, on a four-fight win streak, right? He knocked out the former champion, Geje Eustaquio. Reece McLaren was a very tough fight. And he beat two others, legit knocked out another guy who trains at EVOLVE MMA. The guy is, he's great. You know he's very, very good on the feet, very fast, and has the power."

Wakamatsu’s power gave Johnson quite a scare in the first round of their matchup in 2019. However, 'Mighty Mouse' was able to shake off the cobwebs and came storming back in the second round to finish his Japanese rival with a guillotine choke.

Demetrious Johnson later advanced to earn a shot at Moraes and his flyweight belt, but was unsuccessful in his bid to claim it. Nevertheless, it gave him a bit of an experience with ‘Mikinho’s movements to offer his personal assessment on both men.

He continued:

“I think it's going to be a great fight. I think Yuya Wakamatsu can absolutely get the job done because I feel Yuya moves better on his feet. He has a better rhythm. But sometimes better rhythm isn't always the best thing. You know, Adriano has that slick ground game. And Adriano is very patient about how he goes about beating his opponents. And I think so is Yuya Wakamatsu. Those guys are really fighting to clinch. And I think Adriano is going to have the ground advantage so it's going to be an exciting fight. I'm looking forward to that one.”

Demetrious Johnson to figure in his own battle at ONE X

Right after Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu battle it out for the division’s top prize, Demetrious Johnson will take the spotlight as he ventures into a battle of his own at ONE X.

Opposite Johnson will be Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who he will compete against in the highly-anticipated special-rules superfight.

For the first and third rounds, the fighters will compete under ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules, which is Rodtang’s domain. Meanwhile, the second and fourth frames will be fought in Demetrious Johnson’s wheelhouse of MMA. Each round will be three minutes.

Both stars are capable of ending the bout during their comfort rounds. However, with all the work and preparation that they have been doing to get ready for this bout, don’t be surprised if one of them wins in the other’s area of expertise.

