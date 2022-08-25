“Doesn’t bother me” - Demetrious Johnson unfazed by any trash talk leading up to his fights

MMA icon Demetrious Johnson is so used to fighting he’s not bothered by any trash-talking, leading up to his fights.

‘Mighty Mouse’ is only a day away from competing for the ONE flyweight world title. On a historic card at ONE on Prime Video 1, the 35-year-old veteran will go toe-to-toe with the current flyweight titleholder Adriano Moraes in one of the most eventful rematches of the year.

Experiencing a confidence boost following his latest victory over Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed rules bout at ONE X, Demetrious Johnson is amped to avenge his TKO loss against 'Mikinho' in devastating fashion.

His sole focus is to carry on with business as usual and put on an unforgettable performance for his American fan base.

During an open workout session with The MMA Super-Fan, Demetrious Johnson spoke about Moraes' alleged trash-talking leading up to their rematch and said:

“Doesn’t bother me. I saw him this morning we said what’s up. I’m chill, like, I’m already chill this is, I’ll share 25 minutes with this man if we go the full distance and after that I’m on to the next thing. I got things, I’m already thinking about of what I’m doing at home, I’m thinking about working on my stream, thinking about T-shirt design, I’m always. I’m showing up and fighting and giving it my all and after that move one to the next one.”

Demetrious Johnson has a lifetime MMA record of 30-4-1 and currently holds a 3-1 record under the ONE banner. There’s a reason why he’s one of the greatest flyweights on the planet, and although he may have been surprised by the knee that knocked him out, Johnson is a wicked fast learner.

Chael Sonnen on the amount of pressure Demetrious Johnson has to deal with when facing Moraes’ body type

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the rematch between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. The former UFC fighter is not so optimistic that Johnson will win the second time around.

The reasoning behind this stems from the fact that Johnson might find it difficult to beat a competitor as tall and as “lengthy” as Moraes. While Sonnen cannot deny Johnson’s ability to beat 'Mikinho', he fears ‘Mighty Mouse’ is at a slight disadvantage. Sonnen gave his reasoning below:

“Demetrious Johsnon doesn’t have anybody as tall and as long at 125 pounds that he can find included in the practice room. He can have one crack at it, is he going to get right, can he overcome just the body style?”

Johnson has been working with Henry Cejudo for this fight camp to figure out a way to overcome Moraes’ height. Is Sonnen right? We’ll have to just have to wait and observe what happens this Friday at ONE on Prime Video 1.

