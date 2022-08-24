“In first place” - Adriano Moraes says win over Demetrious Johnson proved ONE Championship’s caliber

Adriano Moraes is proud to be waiving the ONE Championship flag. The ONE flyweight world champion earned his career-defining moment when he knocked out Demetrious Johnson in 2021.

It was a battle between two greats, 'Mikinho' being the multi-time ONE flyweight king and 'Mighty Mouse' holding the title defense record in the UFC. From the opening bell to the knockout finish, it was clear that the Brazilian was a better fighter that night.

While rewatching the fight in a video posted by ONE, Moraes discussed what his attitude was during his well-earned KO.

"Yes, yes I practiced that. I practiced my celebration too. I’m like a lion inside the forest, you know what I’m saying? I just gonna go there. I go there hungry and take my steak, my meat. I just bend a knee in front of the legend. I just said to him, ‘Man thank you very much for everything you did, and you keep doing for our sport.’"

The two top-ranked fighters continued their conversation, according to Adriano Moraes:

"And he answered me, ‘No Adriano, thank you very much man. Congratulations.’ That moment, the impossible just happened. Many people didn’t believe in me, we broke the Internet that day. I just took out a world off my back. I just showed the world. I put ONE Championship in first place. I showed everybody there are killers inside ONE Championship."

See Moraes watch and discuss the first fight against 'Mighty Mouse' below:

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2

The combat sports world was shaken when Adriano Moraes knocked out MMA legend 'Mighty Mouse.' Soon, the two world-renowned fighters will be running it back with the ONE flyweight championship on the line.

Demetrious Johnson will seek his revenge at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

This time around, the US-born MMA legend said he will not be playing games. In an interview with ONE, he explained his plans for the rematch with Adriano Moraes:

“It’s no [secret] he likes to use his movement to catch [opponents] – how he caught me last time. So this time, I have to pull myself back. I train for eight to 10 weeks – I ain’t got time to play these games. I just want to get in there and fight. I’m just going to take my time and see where it goes.”

