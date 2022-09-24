Denice Zamboanga believes Stamp Fairtex will take the win no matter where the fight ends up

Six months removed from her last fight, Stamp Fairtex returns to the circle at ONE on Prime Video 2. The No.1-ranked atomweight will take on Jihin Radzuan, who broke into the top five following the biggest win of her MMA career against Itsuki ‘Android 18’ Hirata at ONE X in March.

On that same night, Stamp squared off with atomweight queen Angela Lee after earning her opportunity for it as the ONE Women’s Atomweight world grand prix champion.

The Fairtex Gym student came up short against the atomweight’s ‘Unstoppable’ champion but is determined to earn her way back to a world title opportunity.

Giving her thoughts on the upcoming bout is a former opponent of Radzuan, Denice Zamboanga. ‘Lycan Queen’ defeated ‘Shadow Cat’ in her ONE Championship debut back in December 2019 and believes Stamp Fairtex will do the same when she meets Radzuan on U.S. primetime:

“She’s focused and she can now control the fight on the ground. That’s why I believe that whether the fight goes down to the mat or stays standing up, Stamp will take the win. She has this hunger and I know she’ll use that to redeem herself.”

Despite the loss, Zamboanga said that Stamp Fairtex looked exceptional in her last fight and expects to see an even better Stamp on September 30:

“She did so well in her last fight that’s why I know that Jihin will face a much-improved Stamp Fairtex.”

Jihin Radzuan is more than willing to stand and trade with Stamp Fairtex

While Jihin Radzuan is not necessarily known for her striking prowess, she is more than capable of holding her own on the feet. She showed that in the biggest win of her career against Itsuki Hirata at ONE X.

At ONE on Prime Video 2, she’ll see a significant increase in skill level when she faces Stamp Fairtex, a former two-sport world champion in kickboxing, and Muay Thai.

Despite Stamp’s laundry list of accomplishments, including more than 60 career wins in Muay Thai competition, ‘Shadow Cat’ isn’t entirely sold on the striking skills of her next opponent. Speaking to ONE Championship, Radzuan said that Stamp’s striking is no doubt fast, but it’s far from the best.

“I think the way she sells herself as this feared Muay Thai and Kickboxing world champion makes everyone think that her striking is so good. It isn’t right up there, but it’s good. One thing I can say about her striking is that it’s fast. Her hands, her kicks, and elbows can come at you quickly.”

