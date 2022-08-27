Itsuki Hirata scores impressive decision victory over Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 1

ONE on Prime Video 1’s lead card brought fans the return of young Japanese mixed martial arts prodigy Itsuki Hirata. Coming off her first loss inside the Circle at ONE X in March, Hirata returned intent on getting back into the win column against dangerous Chinese challenger Lin Heqin. With both ladies looking to get into the atomweight world title conversation, ‘Android 18’ and ‘MMA Sister’ squared off in a high-stakes showdown.

In the opening round, Heqin immediately started attacking the lead leg of Hirata. ‘MMA Sister’ did a good job of using leg kicks and establishing the jab while Hirata opted to stand in the pocket with little offense in the opening minutes.

Just over two minutes in, ‘Android 18’ moved in for a takedown, briefly getting Heqin to the mat, but ‘MMA Sister’ was able to quickly pop back up. Hirata struggled on the feet, but managed to push Heqin to the fence and maintain position for the final 30 seconds, dragging Heqin to the mat just before the bell.

It was a rough round for Hirata on the feet, but her success at the end of the first gave ‘Android 18’ a big boost of confidence. Coming out for the second, Hirata’s movement looked much better as she continued to target the thigh with leg kicks. As with the first round, Hirata moved in for a takedown attempt two minutes into the second, but Heqin easily defended and pushed the opposition away.

Itsuki Hirata picks up the pace in the final minutes of her ONE on Prime Video 1 fight

With just over a minute left into the round, Hirata moved in for a double leg. Heqin defended, pushing Hirata to the fence, but ‘Android 18’ was able to turn her opponent towards the cage briefly, taking her down into a scarfhold, but again, Heqin quickly popped back up with Hirata’s back.

Leaving her arm exposed, Itsuki Hirata grabbed it and worked for a kimura forcing ‘MMA Sister’ back to the mat in defense of a possible submission. Hirata ended the round by mounting her opponent with a solid kimura locked in, but the round was mostly controlled by Heqin’s striking.

The third and final round saw Hirata shoot in for the takedown a little earlier than in the previous rounds. Backing up Heqin to the fence, Hirata was unable to sustain a takedown. While holding Heqin in a headlock position, she delivered a fantastic sweep, but again, Heqin was able to quickly pop back up and get back to the center of the Circle.

With the clock ticking away, Hirata blasted Heqin with a stiff right that dropped the Chinese fighter. ‘Android 18’ jumped on Heqin, delivering ground and pound until the bell sounded. With two near finishes in 15 minutes, Itsuki Hirata received a decision victory in a closely contested bout at ONE on Prime Video 1.

The performance earned Itsuki Hirata back into the win column and one step closer to a potential world title opportunity.

