"I love you all" - Denice Zamboanga shares fan artwork following ONE X

Denice Zamboanga was recently in action at ONE X. She fell on the wrong side of a tight decision against Ham Seo Hee, marking her second loss to the South Korean in as many fights.

Both losses were hard-fought and close. Despite the setbacks, Zamboanga's fans have remained vocal and continued to share their love for the Filipino.

In a recent Instagram post, Zamboanga shared some artwork from a fan named thecjfiles. Her caption read:

"Mahal ko kayo! [I love you all] thank you for this amazing artwork"

In the comments, her adoring fans shared their support.

Denice Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex make a declaration

Denice Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex competed at ONE X in the women's atomweight division. Like Zamboanga, Stamp fell short at the historic event. She lost in her title clash with reigning champion Angela Lee.

While leaving Singapore, the two training partners met up at the airport, shot a photoshoot and issued a declaration:

"We're coming back stronger."

After her loss at ONE X, Denice Zamboanga took to Instagram to share a message with her fans. She wrote:

"All Glory to God. Thank You God for keeping me safe and no injuries. Thank you so much everyone to those who supported me! Tonight is not our night. Sorry for disappointing you guys. Thanks to my opponent she is indeed veteran and strong no doubt Thank you so much [ONE Championship and [Chatri Sityodtong] for giving me this opportunity. I'll come back stronger! Please keep on supporting me! Thank you to my family, friends , coaches, teammates & sponsors"

After her own loss, Stamp Fairtex also stayed respectful and showed humility in defeat. She wrote on Instagram:

“I would like to say sorry to all of my fans, my team and my boss. I did my best last night but I can’t take the world title back to my home country. I learned a lot from this fight and accept that I have to gain more experience and MMA skill."

Both Zamboanga and Stamp are likely to return to ONE Championship later this year, looking to reignite their title aspirations and return to the win column.

