Eddie Alvarez looking sharp in new clip, potential training for possible comeback fight

Eddie Alvarez is looking sharp while training in the gym, sparking hope that he may be on the comeback trail.

‘The Underground King’ shared a short clip of him working on his boxing and he’s looking as sharp as ever. In the caption, he simply said:

“Werk 👊👊👊👊”

Check out the tweet below:

Alvarez last saw action in April last year, where he competed in two events in the same month. The American fought Iuri Lapicus at ONE on TNT I but received a red card for illegal strikes to the back of the Moldovian’s head. However, the result was later overturned to a no contest after it was found that a procedural misstep occurred.

Interestingly, Alvarez sought to fight once more just weeks later at ONE on TNT IV and was given a chance to go up against Ok Rae Yoon. After three grueling rounds, the South Korean emerged as the victor and used the win to propel himself to a world title opportunity against Christian Lee.

Meanwhile, Alvarez can be can be seen on Instagram spending time with his family during his time off. However, the American hinted that he’s working on something, which is rumored to be a return fight.

Eddie Alvarez could be featured on a US primetime show

With ONE Championship inking a deal with Amazon Prime Video Sports, there’s a huge chance that Eddie Alvarez will return to the circle to fight on a U.S. primetime card in the near future.

Alvarez is always ready to put on a show for fans in North America, as evidenced by his willingness to fight two people in the span of a month for ONE Championship’s first shows on U.S. primetime.

There are plenty of options for Alvarez for when he returns to the circle. Filipino MMA legend Eduard Folayang expressed interest in a rematch with Alvarez in a battle of martial arts icons. A third fight between Alvarez and former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki is something that fans are also interested to see.

Should 'The Underground King' decide to go down to featherweight, Martin Nguyen said he’s ready to welcome him to the division. Whoever he faces, Eddie Alvarez remains a fan-friendly fighter with an exciting style that never fails to disappoint.

