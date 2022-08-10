“Get a little bit violent with me” - Eddie Alvarez looking for another war in ONE Championship

Eddie Alvarez has cast his name in the ballot and is looking for another war in ONE Championship. The multi-time world champion is coming off a tough decision loss over the reigning lightweight world title holder Ok Rae Yoon last year and hasn’t returned to the circle since.

Alvarez was among ONE Championship stars invited to Los Angeles recently for the ONE and Amazon Prime Video press conference in July. His presence on the panel caused some excitement as it clearly signaled his imminent return.

Talking to the media, ‘The Underground King’ confirmed that he was there to discuss his next fight with ONE Championship. In an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Alvarez was asked if he had any opponents in mind for his next bout.

The Philadelphia native said:

“In terms of opponent, it’s just getting someone to put in my face and get a little bit violent with me, they are always the best guys. It takes two to tango, and that’s what makes a good fight. If I can get somebody who’s dangerous, get somebody who gets in my face, maybe slaps me and wakes me up, we’re gonna be in for a good one.”

Check out the full interview below:

Eddie Alvarez is remembered by ONE fans for his heroic comeback over Filipino icon Eduard Folayang in the semi-finals of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix in 2019. Both legends cranked up the pressure and made it into a real dog fight.

Three minutes into the first round, Folayang dropped Alvarez with a debilitating leg kick. Sensing the end, the Filipino warrior rushed towards him with massive blows to finish what he started. Unbelievably, Alvarez swept Folayang from under him and worked to control the back.

Almost instantly, the once exuberant crowd saw Alvarez finish their favorite fighter with a classic rear-naked choke, punching his ticket to the tournament final. If a rematch is considered, fans are in for a real treat.

Eddie Alvarez recaps Eduard Folayang’s crazy and accurate calf kicks

Eddie Alvarez recapped Eduard Folayang’s crazy and accurate calf kicks with MMA pioneer Miesha Tate, in an appearance on her YouTube podcast.

As for the leg kick that dropped him to the ground and almost cost him the fight, ‘The Underground King’ said:

“He places them well, it’s not even just how hard he kicks, his kicks are amazingly - they’re placed really well and he hit me right in like kind of a low calf, I think it was a low calf area which was injured going in, but look how thick his legs are, his big ol’- his big strong legs. That kick right there, you can see already I’m not feeling good about what’s going on.”

Watch Eddie Alvarez & Meisha Tate recap the event below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew