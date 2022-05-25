"Martial Arts has the ability to change lives" - Eduard Folayang draws inspiration from Chatri Sityodtong quote

Filipino martial arts icon Eduard Folayang took to Twitter to share an inspirational quote from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“Martial Arts has the ability to change lives, to turn weakness into strength, to mold fear into courage, and to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.”

eduard folayang @efolayang

The ONE Championship chief executive officer is known for is inspirational quotes and impassioned speeches, something that Eduard Folayang likely drew from when he stepped into the ONE circle for ONE X in March.

Eduard Folayang has experienced the highest of highs twice as ONE Championship’s lightweight world champion. However he had experienced a four-fight losing streak. With only one win in his last seven bouts, Folayang stepped into the cage at ONE X against Muay Thai legend ‘John’ Wayne Parr.

Folayang earned his way back into the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Parr:

“I was in disbelief. I thought to myself, ‘Finally, I was able to break my skid, and I was able to give a good fight.’ Especially since the people in attendance were all standing up," said Folayang in a post-fight interview. "They were cheering and it was definitely noisy inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. At the back of my head, I knew that I made it. And this is great for me, momentum-wise.”

Eduard Folayang wants a showdown with 'Sexyama'

Hyped up from his big win at ONE X, Folayang is excitedly looking to the future and what may come next. During his ONE X post-fight interview, Folayang called out Sage Northcutt, but doubled down in a follow-up interview by calling out Yoshihiro Akiyama:

“I think it will be a good fight. It’s a win-win situation for us. He’s a striker, a karate champion. On the other hand, I’m from wushu. And we’ll be fighting in a different world with Muay Thai rules,” Folayag stated. “I think that is a good match for us. It will truly test our skills. I’m sure he loves a challenge and I see this one as entertaining. For me, I challenge him because I truly enjoyed the all-striking match with JWP.”

While ONE is yet to announce Folayang’s next bout, there’s no doubt that fans would love to see ‘Landslide’ and ‘Sexyama’ square-off in the ONE circle.

Watch Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr below:

