"It was indeed a memorable moment" - Eduard Folayang pays respect to retiring John Wayne Parr

Eduard Folayang has nothing but respect for Australian striker John Wayne Parr after he saw the legendary kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter into retirement at ONE X.

Parr and Folayang fought in an instant three-round classic at ONE Championship’s landmark 10-year anniversary show. It was a striking masterclass from both fighters.

Taking to Instagram, Folayang thanked the multi-time world champion for sharing the circle with him. Folayang was chosen as Parr’s final opponent, with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong electing for a Muay Thai vs. Wushu legends' spectacle.

Eduard Folayang wrote:

“It was indeed a memorable moment. Thank you brother @johnwayneparr for sharing the Circle with me in your last dance, grateful for @onechampionship specially to boss @yodchatri for making this event a spectacular and fantastic one. History has been made and thank God we are part of it.”

It was a barnburner of a fight, with both fighters giving it their all in the explosive final minute of the third round of their lightweight Muay Thai fight.

Folayang repeatedly tagged Parr throughout the match, but ‘The Gunslinger’ gained his second wind and clocked ‘The Landslide’ near the final minute of the third frame, leading to a furious exchange between the two veterans.

In the end, it was the 37-year-old Folayang who got the unanimous victory over the 45-year-old Parr.

Folayang further wrote:

“Thanks to my family, coach @marksangiao, teammates, all my friends, supporters and the greatest fans out there in ONE Championship. And to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, all the praises and glory belongs to You.”

Parr gives equal respect to Eduard Folayang

Parr was one win away from a historic 100th win. He asked Sityodtong if he could have his retirement match at ONE X, a request the ONE Championship Chairman obliged.

Sityodtong said during the ONE X press conference that Parr, a multi-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, would be fighting another legend. With that in mind, it just made sense to have Eduard Folayang take the responsibility.

The fight against Parr was Folayang’s first under ONE Super Series rules, but the Filipino Wushu savant looked as good as anyone in the discipline, dominating Parr for much of the fight.

While Parr enjoys retirement, it remains to be seen what Folayang's next step will be inside the circle.

Edited by Harvey Leonard