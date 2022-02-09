“He is relentless and stern, but that’s a good thing” - Eduard Folayang talks about Chatri Sityodtong on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

Multi-time former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang has gotten to know ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong over the years. ‘The Landslide’ was one of the promotion’s first athletes, with Folayang headlining the Asian organization’s very first live event in 2011.

So when fans watching The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition point out how intense Sityodtong can get on and off camera, Folayang can certainly relate.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Eduard Folayang shared his personal opinion of Sityodtong, apart from what he’s seen on the trending reality television series. Folayang said:

“Outside the show, it’s pretty much the same. Chatri is still relentless and stern, but that’s a good thing because that’s exactly how a leader should act. One nice thing about him is that he can be demanding, but he knows how to reward people who are truly deserving. And honestly, he’s just a nice person all in all.”

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is now streaming globally on Netflix in over 150 countries. One of the 16 global candidates competing on the show is Lara ‘Pearl’ Alvarez, who is not only from Folayang’s hometown of Baguio City, but also frequently trains with him at the Team Lakay gym in La Trinidad.

Folayang says he supports Alvarez on the show, win or lose:

“Of course, we’re happy to see someone who trains at the gym representing us [on Netflix]. Whatever the result is, I know she took home a lot of lessons that she’ll be applying in real life.”

Eduard Folayang looking to get back on the winning track

It’s not the end of the line for Eduard Folayang. The 38-year-old veteran is currently riding a four-fight skid. His last victory came against Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu in November 2019, but he’s lost six of his last seven overall.

Another setback for Folayang could have major repercussions, especially when it comes to his professional fighting career. Still, ‘The Landslide’ is optimistic he can turn things around in a very big way.

Folayang is currently working hard in the gym, preparing for that next call. He’s willing to face anyone, and remains confident he can defeat any fighter in his weight class. The proud warrior will continue to push forward no matter the odds.

Edited by John Cunningham