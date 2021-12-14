Stephen Loman was starstruck by Eduard Folayang when he first joined Team Lakay

‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman wants to do right by his friend and mentor Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang.

Back when he was just starting out his career and first joined Team Lakay, the 26-year-old from Baguio City, the Philippines, admits he was in awe after seeing Folayang in the gym for the first time.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stephen Loman detailed what it was like training with his martial arts hero at the beginning of his career.

“When I was only starting and I didn't know much about this sport, I was already watching him [Folayang]. I was already a fan. He was representing our country and he became a champion. That was way back then when Eduard was in URCC and Martial Combat. In a sense I was inspired by him. I was a fan from that point on, to his crowning glory in ONE when he became the champion, up until now.

“His achievements really motivate me, seeing that he’s done all those things makes me feel like I can do it too. I’m really proud of how he has represented the team and this country as well.”

Folayang is arguably the most accomplished mixed martial artist from the Philippines. The multi-time former ONE lightweight world champion has achieved a level of success in the cage most athletes only ever dream of.

Stephen Loman no doubt learned a lot from his senior, which he hopes to bring into his next fight.

Stephen Loman is determined and disciplined ahead of ONE debut

Stephen Loman is set to make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut opposite No.3-ranked bantamweight contender Yusup ‘Maestro’ Saadulaev of Russia.

The two lock horns at ONE: Winter Warriors II, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium which airs via tape delay this Friday, December 17.

Stephen Loman recalled training sessions with Folayang in the past and shared what he learned from the veteran fighter that he wishes to apply in his career.

“Back when I enrolled as a newbie, they would train first and then we’ll come after. I can really see the focus in him during training sessions. I could only watch in awe back then. When I actually got to meet him, I really saw how he carries his values with him. I was in awe at how humble this guy is and how disciplined he is. He’s not only a really good fighter, he’s an even better human being. At first, I thought he was scary, but as the time went by, he showed me what the virtue of being a mixed martial artist truly is.

“It’s really the discipline. The discipline in training, the discipline in our body and the value of developing new skills. That’s the main thing that I got from him.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard