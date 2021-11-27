ONE Championship event: What's next after ONE: NEXTGEN III?

The next ONE Championship event is going to be something special. After the success of it's 'NEXTGEN' series with the conclusion of ONE: NEXTGEN III, the Singapore-based promotion welcomes the yuletide season with ONE: Winter Warriors.

All set for December 3rd, the ONE Championship event will showcase epic fights across MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. The main event will feature a title fight between ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing king Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel and promotional newcomer Islam Murtazaev.

The Surinamese-Dutch Eersel is looking to cap the year off with a strong title defense to prove that he's not leaving the throne anytime soon. His opponent, the Dagestani warrior Murtazaev, will make his ONE Championship event debut after compiling an impressive record from different promotions.

Expect the fight to be fast-paced and explosive, with champion Eersel using his trademark lethal combinations and suffocating pressure. Murtazaev, being the newcomer, will look to make a strong statement by using his power and penchant for spinning attacks throughout the fight.

ONE: Winter Warriors is shaping up to be one of the best ONE Championship events of the year

Aside from the riveting headliner, this ONE Championship event will also feature a highly anticipated co-main event. The storied ONE Championship atomweight Grand Prix tournament will finally come to an end and all roads lead to ONE: Winter Warriors. Fans will witness charismatic kickboxing phenom Stamp Fairtex take on wrestling machine Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat.

A classic striker vs. grappler affair, the match-up will crown the Grand Prix champion and the next challenger to ONE Championship queen Angela 'Unstoppable' Lee.

Elsewhere in the ONE Championship event is the second coming of the jiujitsu phenom Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida in the MMA cage. This time, he will face hard-hitting undefeated Korean Kang Ji Won. Looking to solidify his place in the heavyweight ranks, 'Buchecha' needs to steamroll his way through the tough South Korean, who has a penchant for stunning comebacks. This fight will have strong implications for the future of ONE championship's heavyweight division.

Tune in on December 3rd to watch the drama and action unfold.

Edited by David Andrew