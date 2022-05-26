"The main chicken will have nowhere to go after this one" - Fabricio Andrade is confident he will receive a title shot following ONE 158

Fabricio Andrade is looking ripped and confident ahead of his next match in ONE Championship. On Instagram, ‘Wonderboy’ shared a photo of himself dressed in Marrok Force gear while training at Tiger Muay Thai.

Fabricio Andrade declared this in the caption:

“June 3rd! Another first-round KO [and] the main chicken will have nowhere to go after this one.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Andrade is undefeated in all four of his outings on the global stage of ONE Championship, winning his last two via first-round knockouts.

ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, ONE athletes, Guto Inocente and Ali Motamed, as well as ONE color commentator Mitch Chilson offered their support for the rising Brazilian star in the comments section.

Tiger Muay Thai head coach John Hutchinson also shared what time it was after seeing Andrade’s photo. Hutchinson said in the comments:

“Destruction time 🔥🥊🏆 ”

Other fans are eager to see Andrade move past his latest opponent to challenge John Lineker for the world title. One fan said:

“Let’s go future champ!”

One fan is confident that this is just a necessary step for Andrade before he is crowned the champ:

“Get it brother [and] eat that chicken 🐔 @johnlinekermma @fabricioandrade1 and new 🥊🏆 ”

Fabricio Andrade to earn his shot at ONE 158

Fabricio Andrade has been clamoring for a world title shot, and at ONE 158, his fate will be in his hands where he takes on Kwon Won Il for the right to challenge John Lineker for the ONE bantamweight world title.

Andrade may have ruffled a few feathers by calling himself the new king of the division after his win over Jeremy Pacatiw earlier this year.

His claim will be put to the test by the No.2-ranked Kwon Won Il, who has had a stellar run in the promotion himself.

‘Pretty Boy’ holds a record of 6-3 in ONE Championship. His latest win came at the expense of former world champion Kevin Belingon.

Kwon and Andrade had exchanged words on social media stating their claims as the rightful challenger for Lineker's world title. At ONE 158, they will put their words into action when they face each other in the circle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew