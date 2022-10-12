WATCH: Fabricio Andrade shows off underrated grappling skills with slick harai-goshi

Following five-straight wins inside the circle, Fabricio Andrade will finally get his shot at ONE gold when he faces reigning and defending ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker.

The two will square off in the ONE on Prime Video 3 headliner on October 21 after months of rumors and a heap of trash-talking from the No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender.

Both fighters will step into the U.S. prime-time spotlight with undefeated records inside the circle, including knockouts in both of their last three outings. It all but guarantees fans a proverbial striker’s delight when the two clash in the cage.

Readying himself for the biggest fight of his career, Andrade is putting in work at the gym. ONE Championship is giving fans a glimpse of his preparation on Instagram, reminding everyone that while ‘Wonder Boy’ is known for his brutal kicks and knockout power, he can also take you to the mat.

“‘Wonder Boy’ will sweep you off your feet 🧹 Fabricio Andrade challenges John Lineker for the ONE Bantamweight World Title at ONE on Prime Video 3!”

John Lineker says Fabricio Andrade will need to go to extreme measures to win at ONE on Prime Video 3

Fabricio Andrade is no doubt putting in the work in the gym, and if you ask John Lineker, it might be the for the best.

The brash "Wonder Boy" has claimed that he is a better striker than the veteran. However, Lineker disagrees.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Hands of Stone’ declared that Andrade will find it extremely difficult to get rid of a "tough fighter" like him:

“I think that [knocking me out] will be a very difficult thing for him to achieve. He won’t knock me out in any round. I’m a very tough fighter. It’s not enough for my opponent to beat me. He has to kill me if he wants to beat me.”

Lineker reiterated his initial comment:

“So, I warn him to forget about it because he won’t knock me out in any round. He’ll just keep it in his imagination because it sure as hell won’t happen in real life.”

Watch a compilation of Lineker's top performances below:

