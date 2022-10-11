Jeremy Miado vs. Danial Williams set for ONE on Prime Video 3 in Kuala Lumpur

An absolute firefight is set to take place in Kuala Lumpur when aggressive strikers Jeremy Miado and Danial Williams meet inside the circle for a strawweight clash.

Williams, the No.5-ranked strawweight contender, and the streaking Miado will face each other on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade. The event is set to go down on October 21 at Axiata Arena.

Both Williams and Miado are on three-fight winning streaks in ONE. The two are expected to put on a striking masterclass despite the match being fought under mixed martial arts rules.

ONE Championship announced the fight on Instagram as part of the whole card’s announcement. Williams, too, shared the poster on social media and expressed his excitement for his tussle with the Filipino fighter.

Australia’s Danial Williams wrote:

“Wake up. Punch on. Have breakfast 🍻 #OneonPrimeVideo3."

Williams’ position in the strawweight division is also in a precarious state as his No.5 ranking could be lost if he loses to Miado. ‘The Jaguar’, meanwhile, could barge into the division’s upper tier if he takes a convincing victory over the Aussie fighter.

Williams is one of the most dangerous strikers on ONE's mixed martial arts roster, having also fought 32 times in Muay Thai and kickboxing. ‘Mini T’ went the distance against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

Miado, meanwhile, is on a streak of three straight knockouts, having defeated Miao Li Tao twice and fellow Filipino Lito Adiwang. The Marrok Force fighter is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, employing an unrelenting style that usually forces his opponents onto the back foot.

Danial Williams wants MMA match with Rodtang

Danial Williams has made a strong transition to mixed martial arts. With that, he's targeting a superfight with a fighter he has history with, Thai superstar Rodtang.

The two fought in a 135.58-pound catchweight match in 2021, with the Aussie going hit-for-hit with Rodtang.

It may have been more than a year since that match, but Danial Williams still wants his comeuppance and wants the rematch in MMA.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship, Williams said he wants to welcome Rodtang back into MMA after the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion had a mixed-rules match against legend Demetrious Johnson at ONE X this past March.

“I mean, yeah, I would love to fight Rodtang in MMA, five minutes, five-minute rounds, so that'll be sick. I did come off a short camp when I fought him. I was in the weight division above mine and I think we did a bit of a training camp in MMA. I'll back myself, and I think that will be an absolute barnburner and I hope it happens one day.”

