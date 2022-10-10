Watch: Rodtang eats head kick before slamming Jonathan Haggerty’s ribs with body shots

If you are going to kick Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the face, be prepared for the consequences.

English Muay Thai striker Jonathan Haggerty paid the price when he attempted a front kick against 'The Iron Man'. 'The General' and Rodtang fought in two world championship Muay Thai bouts, with the Thai athlete winning both.

ONE Championship recently highlighted an exchange from one of their world title showdowns on Instagram:

"Take a seat."

The Brit landed a front kick to the face of 'The Iron Man', which was then caught. Rodtang answered with a thunderous punch to the body that sent 'The General' to the canvas.

Interestingly, a front kick in Muay Thai is often considered disrespectful and the move would not be used in friendly sparring as it is bad etiquette. In Thailand, a person's feet are considered dirty so throwing the bottom of one's feet against an opponent is a rude gesture. However, using it in a fight is a good way to turn up the stakes.

As viewers can see, the Muay Thai phenom immediately countered the front kick with power that was intended to cause damage. Haggerty folded over in pain and fell to the canvas.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's Muay Thai Origins

At just the age of 25, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has accomplished incredible things in Muay Thai. With a record of over 260 victories, he has collected numerous world titles, the most prestigious of which being his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

None of his success would have been possible if it was not for the support of his parents.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon explained how important they were in his development. As a young person, he had to fight in Muay Thai to support his family. With that, his hard work and dedication were taught to him from day one.

Speaking to ONE, he said:

“I’m proud of myself for being able to take care of my family at such a young age. Whatever my mom wants to eat, I make sure she has it. Even though our life used to be hard, I’m grateful every day for my parents. I will never forget what they went through for us.”

'The Iron Man's next fight will be a battle between two Muay Thai world champions as Joseph Lasiri will look to earn a world title in a second weight class. The two Muay Thai kings will clash at ONE on Prime Video 4 on November 18.

Poll : 0 votes