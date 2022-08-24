Fans react to Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s insane ‘Iron Man’ highlight reel ahead of ONE on Prime Video 1

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon might have the best highlight reel in all of combat sports. The 'Iron Man' will look to add more moments to his reel when he gets into the ring at ONE on Prime Video 1.

ONE Championship put together a few of the Muay Thai phenom's best moments in the ONE Circle and shared them on Instagram:

""The Iron Man" is ready to put on a SHOW 🤩 Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals THIS FRIDAY! 🏆 @rodtang_jimungnon #ONEonPrimeVideo1 | Fri Aug 26 at 8PM ET."

Fans of combat sports and Muay Thai shared their excitement in the comments. ONE fan 'Alger Cat,' said:

"Rodtang is actually a cyborg."

Fan of martial arts 'Dan' added:

"Come on Iron Man!!! You got it."

Rasmus Sarin commented on how excited he was and predicted the finals for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, he said:

"Can’t wait for Superlek vs Rodtang and Superlek taking the belt!"

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix

Combat sports fans are eagerly awaiting the semi final round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, which commences at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, this event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will air in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

'The Iron Man' dominated the opening round, along with his next opponent, Savvas Michael. The two will have their much-anticipated showdown at ONE on Prime Video 1. The winner of this match will face the winner of Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs Walter Goncalves, also featured on the August 26 fight card.

The winners of these two matches will meet later this year in the finals of the Grand Prix. ONE Championship superstar Stamp Fairtex predicted the finals of this tournament. While speaking to ONE, she said:

“I think Rodtang and Superlek will face each other in the final. It will be a very exciting match. This has been a highly anticipated match for a long time. If they meet in ONE, it would be fun to watch.”

She is predicting an all-Thai final in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. However, the 25-year-old Rodtang Jitmuangnon will first need to get past the hungry Michael at ONE on Prime Video 1.

