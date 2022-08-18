“He has changed a lot” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon prepared for an improved Savvas Michael

Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon is already the ONE flyweight world champion in Muay Thai. Now, ‘The Iron Man’ is looking to add another title to his resume as part of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. Stepping into the Circle for the second round of the tournament, Rodtang will be featured on the stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 card on August 26th.

‘The Iron Man’ faces Cypriot striker Savvas Michael. ‘The Baby Face Killer’ earned his spot in the semi-final with a solid performance against Amir Naseri in the opening round at ONE 157 in May. Changing up his style, Michael put on a standout performance against the Iranian-Malaysian fighter.

Just days away from their epic showdown, Rodtang Jitmuangnon sat down with ONE Championship to talk about Michael and his strong showing in the quarter-finals:

“[Michael] was an aggressive fighter like me with body punches and everything. Now, in the World Grand Prix, he has changed his style to be a skillful, tactical one. So, I have to be prepared a lot, as he has changed a lot.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon changes things up in the World Grand Prix

Savvas Michael was not the only fighter to change up his style for the World Grand Prix tournament’s opening round. At ONE 157, Rodtang Jitmuangnon faced ONE debutant and British Muay Thai champion Jacob Smith. Many expected ‘The Iron Man’ to overwhelm Smith with his patented pressure and overwhelming aggression.

Instead, Rodtang showed a bit of restraint, delivering one of his most tactical performances yet in his undefeated run in ONE Muay Thai competition. Throughout the three round affair, Rodtang lit up Smith with picture-perfect counter-striking and brutal elbows that left Smith wearing the proverbial crimson mask by the time it was all said and done.

Continuing to speak about his bout with Savvas Michael on August 26th, Rodtang said:

“I’m not too worried about Savvas’ changed fighting style. I’ll apply my own style. I’ll try to see the weaknesses of my opponents and deal with each round. And I’ll see how to adapt my style if I fall behind. If moving forward is bad for me, I’ll see how I can change.”

