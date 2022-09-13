“He’s definitely the GOAT” - Danial Williams has high praise for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao after his latest win

After weeks of hype, it only took Nong-O Gaiyanghadao 2:10 minutes to dispatch challenger Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26. It was another impressive outing for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. The victory improved Nong-O's record to an incredible 9-0 under the ONE banner and his lifetime career wins to a staggering 264.

Speaking to ONE Championship about Nong-O’s performance in the promotion’s Amazon Prime Video debut, Thai-born Australian fighter Danial Williams believes that the Thai world champion is one of the best strikers in the world today.

“He’s definitely the best striker out there, in ONE Super Series or across other Muay Thai promotions too. Take a look at who he has fought – he’s dominated all of them. He’s fought the top Thais, top foreigners.”

When it comes to the world of Muay Thai, Williams says that Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is the greatest of all time.

“I think there’s no one that does it better than him at the moment. He’s a really smart dude with a really good fight IQ. And that is why he has stayed at the top for so long. You can’t argue. He’s definitely the GOAT.”

ONE Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon calls Nong-O Gaiyanghadao a Muay Thai legend

Like his bantamweight counterpart, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon holds an undefeated record of 10-0 in Muay Thai competition in ONE Championship. Both fighters are considered to be the best practitioners alive today. Their combined record and displays of dominance are nothing short of spectacular.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘The Iron Man’ also believes that Nong-O is one of the best strikers in the promotion.

“I’ll say Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is the best striker in ONE Championship. He’s a heavy hitter, sharp, and accurate. He’s a Muay Thai legend. He is determined and never gives up. He doesn’t care how much older he is. His only thought is that he has to fight to the end. He is strong from the inside.”

Fans and fellow fighters have been chomping at the bit to see both Rodtang and Nong-O square off inside the ONE circle. It would be one of the biggest Muay Thai super fights in the history of the sport. Discussing the possibility of facing Rodtang at some point, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao said:

“If I had a chance to confront Rodtang, he would surely be the toughest task for me. But we would have to consider which weight we would fight at. But if it actually happened, I would definitely do my best. I can’t see anyone who can stop him. But anything can happen in combat sports.”

