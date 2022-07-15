“I hope it happens one day” - Danial Williams wants to fight Rodtang Jitmuangnon in MMA

ONE Championship strawweight Danial Williams knows what it feels like to stand inside the circle with Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon. In April 2021, the two squared off in a Muay Thai bout at ONE on TNT 1. While the circumstances weren’t favorable according to Williams, he was able to take ‘The Iron Man’ to the limit but lost via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, in mixed martial arts, ‘Mini T’ has scored back-to-back wins in the circle. While speaking to ONE Championship, the Muay Thai striker who fights out of Perth, Australia, said he would love to welcome Rodtang back to the world of MMA.

“I mean, yeah, I would love to fight Rodtang in MMA, five minutes, five-minute rounds, so that'll be sick. I did come off a short camp when I fought him. I was in the weight division above mine and I think we did a bit of a training camp in MMA. I'll back myself, and I think that will be an absolute barnburner and I hope it happens one day.”

Rodtang’s first foray into MMA was in a unique mixed rules bout against flyweight great Demetrious Johnson at ONE’s tenth-anniversary card ONE X. ‘The Iron Man’ fared well in the first round was contested under Muay Thai rules. The second round, contested under MMA rules, would play directly into the strengths of ‘Mighty Mouse’.

Watch Danial Williams in action below:

Rodtang Jitmuangnon plans to make a complete transition to MMA

Rodtang Jitmuangnon would fall to Johnson via rear naked choke in the second round of their fight. Despite the loss, ‘The Iron Man’ has expressed an interest in moving to mixed martial arts following his participation in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world grand prix.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Rodtang confirmed his interest in a switch to MMA should he win the promotion’s current Grand Prix tournament:

“If I became the world Grand Prix champion, nobody in my division can come to challenge me for my Muay Thai title at the moment, so maybe I would like to have a kick-boxing challenge for the kick-boxing world title. If I also gain this championship, I think I will fully go to MMA, for sure.”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon also expressed an interest in running it back with Demetrious Johnson should his MMA transition go according to plan.

“MMA is one of the things in my focus, so let’s try after this Grand Prix. I will come back and train, and maybe one day I will have a chance to fight DJ again.”

Watch Rodtang vs. Johnson below:

