Danial Williams excited for potential Rodtang vs. Superlek Grand Prix matchup 

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is excited to watch a potential showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The anticipated event has sparked predictions within the martial arts community and Danial Williams, who's previously fought Rodtang, joined in the conversation to express his opinion.

He told MMA Sucka:

"Originally, when I heard Superlek coming into ONE Championship, I was like, ‘Whoa, man, that guy is awesome.’ And then seeing him fighting you know, with his kicks, but I just still think Rodtang is a bit smarter. I think he's very aware of his style and yeah, I still think Rodtang will get the edge over Superlek. But that'll be a wicked fight. And if anyone's going to do good against Rodtang, it's going to be Superlek.”

Watch the full interview below:

Rodtang will first have to go through Savvas Michael in the semifinals, a bout that is scheduled to take place on one of hottest cards of the year, ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

The winner of the contest will face either Superlek or Walter Goncalves in the final round.

Danial Williams returns to the circle to face Zelang Zhaxi at ONE 159

Daniel Williams is equally excited for his own return to the circle for the third time this year. He's set to face China’s Zelang ‘Small Gun’ Zhaxi in an epic strawweight showdown. The pair are expected to square off at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash on Friday, July 22, in Singapore.

The Australian hard-hitter is riding a two-fight MMA win streak in ONE Championship, holding four consecutive wins overall.

In his first MMA bout under the ONE banner, the Perth-native made a statement by dropping former strawweight king Dejdamrong ‘Kru Rong’ Sor Amnuaysirichoke with a single body punch to the liver.

Now, ‘Mini T’ faces an equally phenomenal fighter in Zelang Zhaxi, who will make his first appearance with ONE Championship.

The Tibetan-native is an experienced Wu Lin Feng (WLF) fighter with some serious grappling skills. ‘Small Gun’ is coming off a recent submission win and is looking to improve his record with another finish.

