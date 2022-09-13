“He’s just so composed in the ring ” - Danial Williams explains why Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is the best in his sport

Danial Williams recently spoke about ONE’s Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. Following the Thai superstar’s impressive first-round TKO over Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1, Nong-O moved to 9-0 in ONE and continued to stake his claim as the best Muay Thai fighter in the world.

In his interview with the promotion, Williams marveled at Nong-O's composure and confidence every time he steps into the ONE circle.

“Honestly, it’s just how calm he is [that impresses me the most]. The walkout and everything. He’s just so composed in the ring too.”

Adding to his comments, Williams believes that multiple impressive attributes make Nong-O Gaiyanghadao the absolute best in the business.

“He doesn’t do anything extra. He just throws what he needs to. If he wants to throw a kick, he will make sure it’s a solid kick. If he wants to throw a punch, he makes sure it lands hard and fast. All the time, it lands. His precision, composure, and calmness, and maybe even his power [make him the best].”

At 35 years old, Nong-O has maintained his spot as ONE’s bantamweight king in the Muay Thai division and has amassed an incredible 264 career wins, including his dominant performance against tough British contender Liam Harrison in the promotion’s Amazon Prime Video debut.

What comes next for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao after another dominant performance at ONE on Prime Video 1?

Since debuting for the promotion in 2018, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has run through the competition. With his most recent victory over Liam Harrison, fans immediately asked the question, who’s next?

Two potential scenarios involve super fights for the bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder. One option is to take on bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto. 6-1 in ONE Championship, Akimoto captured the kickboxing crown by defeating Capitan Petchyindee at ONE X in March. It was by far his most impressive victory thus far and could set the stage for a super fight should Nong-O be tempted to look at becoming a two-sport world champion.

Another possibility, and one that seems to have fans and fighters salivating, is a showdown with fellow Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. With both fighters holding ONE gold and sporting undefeated records in Muay Thai competition under the ONE banner, the story writes itself.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has previously addressed the possibility of facing ‘The Iron Man’ at some point, but for now, it remains a fantasy match-up on the list of Muay Thai fans worldwide.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik