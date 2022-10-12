“It’s time to face your fears” - Fabricio Andrade warns John Lineker the "hitman" is coming

Rising star Fabricio Andrade is a trained assassin and ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker is his next target.

The No.2-ranked ONE bantamweight contender issued another grave warning to ‘Hands of Stone’ ahead of their main event clash at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21 inside Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

‘Wonder Boy’ wrote in an Instagram post:

“@johnlinekermma it’s time to face your fears. The hitman is coming to finish the job. See you soon. #oneonprimevideo3 #wonderboy #andnew.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Fabricio Andrade, of course, is not lacking confidence ahead of his world title match against perhaps one of the scariest knockout artists in MMA right now.

As far as the 25-year-old Brazilian is concerned, ‘Hands of Stone’ is just warming up the seat of his unclaimed 145-pound throne.

Lineker won the gold strap this past March after putting long-time divisional king Bibiano Fernandes to sleep at ONE: Lights Out.

After nearly getting finished in round one, the American Top Team (ATT) fighter came roaring back in the second and landed a missile of a left hand to end Fernandes’ reign.

Now, the 32-year-old power puncher will certainly have his hands full in his first title defense. Fabricio Andrade, after all, had been calling him out non-stop even before he won the world title.

After winning his first five bouts inside the circle, including back-to-back first round KOs of Jeremy Pacatiw and Kwon Won Il, the Tiger Muay Thai standout finally secured the fight he’s been wishing for all along.

Lineker brings one-punch knockout power, but Andrade has utmost belief in the firepower of his full arsenal.

John Lineker says his boxing will overcome Fabricio Andrade’s Muay Thai

John Lineker is not a complicated fighter.

As his moniker suggests, ‘Hands of Stone’ simply moves forward and throws hands.

The Brazilian brick wall’s boxing is top notch as he unleashes wild hooks and wicked haymakers that have the power to knock anybody out.

His opponents already know what he’s going to do every single time.

But for some reason, they’re always at his mercy and just cannot stop what’s coming.

Fabricio Andrade, meanwhile, has proven to be an elusive fighter that’s hard to hit.

Then again, all it takes is one clean punch from ‘Hands of Stone’ to end someone’s night.

Lineker, who has 17 KO victories, thinks Andrade will just be another addition to his growing list of impressive finishes.

He told ONE in a previous interview:

“[Andrade’s] Muay Thai is excellent, he’s a great fighter, but I have boxing that scares opponents, especially because of the [power in] my hands. So, which one is better, I don’t know. I don’t like to keep comparing, but I believe in my potential. I know I’m good at what I do.”

Poll : 0 votes