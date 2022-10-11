“They are motivating me even more” - John Lineker says vocal opponents end up regretting trash talk

World champion John Lineker is getting even more motivated as he listens to his opponent's trash talk. At ONE on Prime Video 3, 'Hands of Stone' will face Fabricio Andrade, who has been calling out Lineker for months.

The ONE bantamweight world champion has been called a "chicken" and labeled as scared by his fellow Brazilian, 'Wonder Boy' Andrade. The two will now collide in a highly anticipated world title match on October 21.

During an interview with ONE, Lineker explained that the constant trash talk from his opponent has, in fact, had an effect on him. However, not one that Andrade would have hoped for.

“Any opponent who talks nonsense about me only motivates me. I’m more motivated to get into the circle and do my best. So, opponents who do this kind of trash talk end up regretting it later, because instead of irritating me, they are motivating me even more."

As his moniker would suggest, 'Hands of Stone' has dangerous power in his fists. That was evident when he earned the ONE bantamweight throne by knocking out legendary champion Bibiano Fernandes earlier this year.

With that in mind, as well as the danger his challenger possesses, it will be fireworks when the world champion meets Fabricio Andrade later this month.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano https://t.co/DJGS8k1rmV

'Hands of Stone' John Lineker used to "disrespectful" Fabricio Andrade

John Lineker has been called many things by his upcoming opponent. The bantamweight king mostly stayed quiet until the fight was announced. Now, Lineker has commented on his ONE on Prime Video 3 rival in an interview.

While speaking to ONE, Lineker branded Andrade as "disrespectful."

“I’m getting used to this type of athlete who likes to promote fights by disrespecting opponents. It just goes to show that he’s a disrespectful guy to his opponents. He doesn’t have an ounce of education. He wants to promote fights in [the] wrong way."

John Lineker added that he is looking forward to meeting Andrade in the ONE circle to give him an 'education'. The Brazilian world champion continued:

“I don’t care about that. I like to respond inside the cage, in my own way, kicking [expletive]. But if they [ONE] think he’s worthy to fight for the belt, I’ll educate him, for sure.”

