“I will bring a level of striking that you’ve never seen in your life” - Fabricio Andrade to John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade has issued a stern warning to reigning bantamweight world champion John Lineker. ONE on Prime Video 3 will see the two Brazilians battle for the prestigious world title.

On Instagram, 'Wonder Boy' Andrade shared:

"I will bring a level of striking that you’ve never seen in your life, let’s see if you can keep your word. #NOtakedowns."

The 24-year-old earned his top contender position by putting together three consecutive first-round knockouts in his undefeated five-fight run in ONE Championship. On October 21, he will battle for the bantamweight crown against the heavy-handed John Lineker.

Andrade's post was a response to a challenge from the world champion. On Instagram, 'Hands of Stone' posted:

"Fabricio! I dare you to stand toe to toe with me and strike until one of us goes down! You do not have the courage!"

While Lineker has always been known for his thunderous punching power, 'Wonder Boy' has recently proven to be an efficient and vicious finisher as well.

Needless to say, fans can be assured of fireworks once both fighters are inside the circle.

Demetrious Johnson on Fabricio Andrade

All-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson recently discussed the young Brazilian Fabricio Andrade. In an interview with ONE Championship, 'DJ' said:

“I really like Andrade. I really, really do. I think it’s the way he comes out and fights. He pushes the pace, he takes risks. I think that fight against John Lineker is going to be a great fight.”

'Wonder Boy' Andrade was flattered to hear this from such a renowned fighter. While speaking with ONE, Andrade responded:

“It sure makes me very happy. Hearing this from a guy with the experience and the name he has motivates me a lot. It shows that my work is being recognized and motivates me to keep doing what I’m doing.”

'Mighty Mouse' will be tuning in to watch the high-stakes world championship showdown on October 21. Further discussing the Lineker vs. Andrade matchup, Johnson added:

“I think if Fabricio Andrade gets busy moving, has good footwork, good movement, and good feints, he could really draw out some of Lineker’s big shots. But I know someone’s going to get knocked down in that fight. That’s all I can say.”

