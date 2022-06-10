"Wondergirl stays on the grind" - fans enjoy 'Wondergirl's blistering pad work

The grind does not stop for ONE Championship athlete, 'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak. After a successful mixed martial arts debut at ONE 157 on May 20th, Jaroonsak is back in the gym.

In a video posted on the ONE Championship Twitter account, Jaroonsak can be seen hitting the pads with the caption

"Wondergirl stays on the grind"

'Wondergirl' set the MMA world on fire when she transitioned from a highly successful career in Muay Thai to MMA. Jaroonsak stunned fans around the world when she bested undefeated Indian fighter Zeba Bano via armbar just 82 seconds into the bout. Her first foray into MMA couldn't have possibly gone any better.

A few weeks removed from her win, Jaroonsak is back in the gym, working and improving in anticipation of her next fight. No official announcement has been made regarding her return to the circle. There is no doubt that fans will be eagerly anticipating Jaroonsak's next appearance.

'Wondergirl' is coming for the strawweight division

Following her incredible win at ONE 157, Jaroonsak let it be known in a post-fight interview that she intends to stay focused on mixed martial arts and is coming for everyone in ONE's strawweight division:

“I want to focus more on MMA. The MMA strawweight division, I am coming for you guys.”

After defeating Bano with a fair amount of ease, Jaroonsak has quite a few options available to test her skills moving forward. One fighter that fans seem to be in favor of seeing take on Jaroonsak is Tiffany Teo.

'No Chill' is a veteran of the ONE circle, going 7-2 during her time in the promotion and 10-2 overall. Teo entered ONE Championship with four straightt wins and holds an impressive 70 percent finishing rate with four submission victories and three knockout wins.

Teo also went toe-to-toe with reigning strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan back in 2020. When looking at potential opponents that can really test the skills of Nat Jaroonsak, Teo arguably makes the most sense. Who would you like to see Jaroonsak face in her sophomore MMA appearance?

