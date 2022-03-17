"This video clip literally gives me shivers" - Fans react to Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex hype video ahead of ONE X

Angela Lee continued her countdown to ONE X with a hype video on her Instagram page and fans are expressing their excitement for her return.

In the caption, Angela Lee said:

“11 days until #FIGHTNIGHT Y’all ready?! A mother’s love + heart of a champ = UNSTOPPABLE #ANDSTILL”

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong posted fire emojis in the comments to show his excitement. Similarly, Bruno Pucci posted a fire emoji in support of his wife and affirmed her claim to the throne by also adding "#AndStill" to his comment.

Meanwhile, fans are expressing their support in various ways. From various emojis to words of encouragement, it’s clear that everyone is excited to see ‘Unstoppable’ back in the Circle again.

One fan even commented:

“WOW WOW WOW. !!! Watching this video clip literally gives me shivers .. this fight is going to be the best female fight that ONE has ever witnessed … AND STILL !!”

Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex come from different backgrounds

Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex both started their martial arts journeys at a young age, but ultimately diverged on different paths to get to the top.

In the video, Stamp said:

“I’m just a nobody from the countryside. I never thought I’d walk this path. I never thought I’d come this far. A lot of people looked down on me. I had to prove them wrong.”

In a country where Muay Thai is almost a religion, Stamp had to show that she was worthy of stepping into the fabled rings of the sport.

Stamp has since amassed over 80 professional Muay Thai bouts under her belt, and even claimed the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles along the way.

Meanwhile, Lee also had to prove her place in martial arts, but she didn’t have to move anywhere like Stamp.

Growing up in a martial arts family, Lee won multiple championships in grappling and wrestling before transitioning to MMA, where she became a world champion.

In the video, Angela Lee said:

“I’m so lucky and grateful that I have an amazing support system. We are a close, loving family. We have been incredibly successful.”

Even as they face each other for the world title, their motivations to win it are driven by vastly different goals. One is looking to become the first three-sport world champion in the promotion, while the other wants to prove how motherhood can be an asset rather than a liability in the fight game.

Find out whose motivation will help the winner be crowned as the ONE women’s atomweight world champion in the main event of ONE X on March 26.

