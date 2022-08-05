“Fell out like Ric Flair” - Fans react to Tang Kai’s devastating headkick

Chinese national Tang Kai holds tremendous power in every strike he throws. The 26-year-old can drop foes with his punches or his kicks as nearly all of his victories have come by way of KO/TKO.

Fans of MMA were highly impressed recently as ONE Championship shared a head-kick knockout by the Chinese athlete. The clip is of Tang Kai's highlight KO defeating Sung Jong Lee back in 2019.

On Instagram, ONE posted:

"Tang Kai goes HEADHUNTING 🤯 Watch as the Chinese powerhouse challenges ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le for his throne on August 26 at ONE 160!"

Combat sports fans commented proclaiming their admiration. ONE fan CJ said:

“Wow he fell out like Ric Flair.”

MMA fan Jeff Gonzalez poignantly added:

“Everything Kai throws got heat on it.”

Mannie Gordon, another fan, said:

“After that kick red shorts was lookin for his pillow goodnight 😴”

[Photo Credit: @ONEChampionship] Instagram Comments

With his knockout win streak, China's Tang Kai earned a shot at ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le on August 26 at ONE 160.

Tang Kai trying to stop Thanh Le

The 26-year-old athlete will certainly have his hands full on August 26 when he looks to be the first fighter in ONE to stop Thanh Le. Kai expects to continue his powerful KO ways and claim the ONE Featherweight World Championship for himself.

During the ONE 160 press conference, Kai expressed confidence in his ability to stop Le, stating:

“I think that his weakness is that his chin is weak. He never got hit with a tough hit in the ONE Championship circle. But I’ve watched him get knocked out previously in his career and I know that his chin is weak. I think that if my fist touches him, he’s gonna crash.”

The Chinese fighter also added that age will be a factor in this fight. Le has ten years on Tang, and he said it will make a difference. He explained:

"He's too old. It's about time for him to hang up his gloves. My goal is to knock him out, send him into retirement and keep the belt for as long as I can."

Both Le and Tang have won a large majority of their bouts via KO/TKO and both will be looking to have their hands raised come August 26. ONE 160 will be a showdown between powerful strikers with the ONE Featherweight world title on the line.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship makes good on his promise and KOs Yoon Chang Min in Round 1! #ONENextGen2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Tang Kaimakes good on his promise and KOs Yoon Chang Min in Round 1! Tang Kai 🇨🇳 makes good on his promise and KOs Yoon Chang Min in Round 1! 😤 #ONENextGen2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JWrcVcLBwI

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far