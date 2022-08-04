Get hyped with this Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai ONE 160 co-main event preview

The ONE featherweight world championship will be on the line when knockout kings Thanh Le and China's Tang Kai meet at ONE 160 on August 26.

The card will be filled with combat sports action as ONE Championship will be hosting two ONE world title fights at ONE 160. The headlining bout will be a rematch between Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee with the lightweight world championship on the line.

However, the co-main event is the fight that has fans talking. ONE featherweight world champion Le will face off against Tang Kai. Both fighters are known for their thunderous knockout power.

ONE Championship has assembled a preview for fans that tells the story so far and how we got here. On YouTube, ONE shared:

"Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai | Co-Main Event Fight Preview ... Preview the heated ONE Featherweight World Title brawl between reigning king Thanh Le and surging Chinese knockout artist Tang Kai in the co-main event of ONE 160 on August 26!"

Watch the video below:

Tang is on an impressive three-fight knockout win streak. After his most recent victory, he called out Le and said he was ready to kill him. The Vietnamese-American Le responded by saying that he hopes Tang will keep that same energy.

Le has put together an impressive win streak, with his last five fights being won by way of KO/TKO. Overall, his career has a win rate by knockout at an incredible 92%.

The 26-year-old Chinese-born knockout specialist feels that youth is on his side and will be a major advantage in this fight. He said:

"I think my biggest advantage over Thanh Le is that I'm younger than him. I've yet to reach my peak, and he's already old."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship shocks the world, KNOCKING OUT Martin Nguyen to claim the ONE Featherweight World Title! #InsideTheMatrix #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



How to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX bit.ly/HowToWatchInsi… Thanh Leshocks the world, KNOCKING OUT Martin Nguyen to claim the ONE Featherweight World Title! @ThanhLeMMA How to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX Thanh Le 🇻🇳🇺🇸 shocks the world, KNOCKING OUT Martin Nguyen to claim the ONE Featherweight World Title! @ThanhLeMMA #InsideTheMatrix #WeAreONE #ONEChampionshipHow to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX 👉 bit.ly/HowToWatchInsi… https://t.co/IurvP9abET

Thanh Le on Father Time

36-year-old Le says that age is just a number regarding his fighting skills. When the fight was announced, Le addressed concerns about his age in a press conference. He said:

“Physically and mentally I feel really good, and I think that’s going to be the downfall of a lot of people to come and try to take this belt. On paper I’m a little older, slower, might not be able to train as much. I’ve been doing this so long, maybe my body hurts. But we’ll step into the ring and we’ll see how slow and how things come out of this body.”

ONE 160 on August 26 is a must-watch for fight fans. Two ONE world titles will be on the line. The main event will see Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee, and the co-main event will feature knockout specialists Le and Tang Kai.

Shortly after ONE 160, fans will be treated to ONE's next event - ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. It will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far