"One of the greatest moves in MMA history" - Fans react to throwback submission video of Demetrious Johnson 

Demetrious Johnson is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and is perhaps the owner of one of the greatest submissions of all time.

In 2017, Johnson took Ray Borg's back and threw him in the air for what looked to be a slam. However, as Borg was in the air, Johnson suddenly transitioned to an armbar and locked it in for a fifth-round submission victory.

Social media personality Wakandan Savage unearthed the clip and added fresh commentary to it while speaking in a tone native to Wakanda, a fictional city that is home to Marvel’s Black Panther. Demetrious Johnson was impressed enough to share it on his own feed.

Check out the clip below:

In the clip, Wakandan Savage says:

“In the natural order of things, it is for men to lay traps and for mice to fall into them. But in this case, it is Ray Borg who falls and the Mighty Mouse who has layed the most skillful of traps. While his opponent is airborne, the Mighty Mouse has the presence of mind to switch from a rodent to a snake and wrap his opponent up like a boa constrictor. The expression written on his opponent’s face is one of desperation and agony, while he himself remains calm with a deadly sense of composure. SAVAGE!!!”

The win was Demetrious Johnson’s 13th straight and cemented his place as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of his time.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their memories of the fight. One fan said:

“I remember watching this live and saying ‘WHAT THE F***?’ And then having to rewatch it again because I didn’t know wth I just saw 😂”

Another wrote:

“I jumped so high out of my seat for this one. Perfectly executed on a highly-skilled opponent 🐭🐐”

Others hailed the move as something that will live on for years to come:

“One of the greatest moves in MMA history. That’s the s*** you would do in a video game. You are definitely one of the greatest fighters of our time and for time to come. Appreciate you for your true dedication to the craft.”

Demetrious Johnson added another epic submission to his list

Demetrious Johnson competed in a special-rules superfight at ONE X against Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The first and third rounds of the bout were to be played under Muay Thai rules, while the second and fourth rounds were going to be under MMA rules.

‘Mighty Mouse’ surprised everyone by actually engaging in the first frame. However, Rodtang ultimately proved why he is known as ‘The Iron Man’ by eating some of DJ’s shots and continuing to push forward.

As they moved into the second stanza, Rodtang tried to maintain his distance from Demetrious Johnson to stay away from his grappling. Unfortunately, it was Johnson’s turn to show why he is a legend.

He found a way to slither to Rodtang’s back to slap in a rear-naked choke. In true warrior fashion, Rodtang refused to tap and went to sleep, forcing the referee to stop the contest and award Johnson the win.

