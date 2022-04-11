"It's impressive Angela can pull it off" - Fans weigh in on Angela Lee's twisters in ONE Championship

The twister is a move that not a lot of people can pull off in an actual fight and fans are amazed that Angela Lee has done it twice in the circle.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared the two occasions that ‘Unstoppable’ used the move on her opponents with varying results.

The video at the bottom shows Lee in her third career match in the promotion forcing Natalie Gonzales Hills to tap out to the move. Meanwhile, the video on top shows Lee’s latest performance, during which Stamp endured the rare submission.

ONE Championship asked which one of the twisters was more impressive, and fans chimed in by saying both have different charms. One fan said:

“Both, it's impressive Angela can pull it off. But Stamp 🔥🔥”

The video display both excellent offense and incredible heart on the part of Stamp Fairtex. One fan said:

“Stamp not tapping to that is equally as crazy and 🔥.. have to give her credit man @onechampionship”

While painful, the move looks like it could give one a good stretch. One fan noted this, saying:

“Like if she weren't trying to destroy you, She'd actually make an amazing Chiropractor 😂”

The tightening motion reminds others of a predator feasting on its prey. One fan said:

“Fighting @angelaleemma is like trying to fight a Boa Constrictor 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍”

Angela Lee always fights until the very end

In the circle, a competitor has five minutes each round to do whatever it takes to defeat the person on the other side. Angela Lee’s performance at ONE X showed that she’ll squeeze out every single second of that time to get a win.

At ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary showcase, Lee put on a grappling clinic in the second round of her matchup with Stamp Fairtex. The ONE women’s atomweight world champion slithered her way to an armbar, a triangle choke and a twister, among others.

However, Stamp simply would not give up, enduring and defending every submission attempt that Lee pulled off. Towards the end of the match, Lee managed to lock in a rear-naked choke on her opponent. With barely 10 seconds left in the match, Lee tightened her hold and pulled back.

Stamp tried to hang on to the end of the round, but it proved to be too much for her.

The match capped off Angela Lee’s fifth world title defense. She now has her sights on another shot at the ONE women’s strawweight world title against Xiong Jing Nan or a sixth world title defense against Ham Seo Hee.

