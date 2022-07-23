Garry Tonon teaches his secret heel hook technique on Instagram

Former ONE featherweight world title challenger and submission grappling icon Garry Tonon is quite generous to his fans when it comes to sharing his techniques.

'The Lion Killer' frequently posts on his social media accounts to share just about everything in his life, from personal shenanigans to training footage to some sweet technical instructions.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Tonon became one of the most iconic grapplers of his generation by revolutionizing leglock attacks with the help of his main sensei, John Danaher, as part of the famed Danaher Death Squad.

When it comes to leg attacks, Tonon's main go-to is his heel hook submissions, particularly the inside heel hook. 'The Lion Killer' has recorded 18 submission wins via this hold alone.

In his most recent post in collaboration with Bernardo Faria of BJJ Fanatics, Garry Tonon showed a slick heel hook entry from the unlikeliest position: the kimura hold from the bottom.

Check out the post below:

This is why Tonon is a master. No one would have expected the American grappling icon to even attempt a leg attack from a Kimura grip. From a shoulder/arm attack to a leg attack in just a few swift moves. That's the sheer effectivity of Tonon's heel hook: no one expects it.

Garry Tonon will return to his grappling roots at this year's ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship

After compiling an impressive record in MMA in ONE Championship, beloved jiu-jitsu icon Garry Tonon will briefly return to his grappling roots. 'The Lion Killer' will compete in the renowned grappling competition that arguably made him famous: ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship.

Making the announcement on his Instagram page, Tonon intends to compete in the 66kg weight category of one of the longest-running and most prestigious grappling tournaments in history.

ADCC has produced some of the greatest athletes in submission grappling, including some of ONE's most dangerous ground specialists namely Michelle Nicolini, Andre Galvao and 'Buchecha'.

Although Garry Tonon is still yet to win a gold medal in the tournament, he did produce one of the greatest matches in ADCC history against the highly revered Kron Gracie.

Here's hoping that 'The Lion Killer' comes home wearing gold and who knows, he might even get it via the inside heel hook.

