ONE Championship: Bibiano Fernandes not ruling out potential fifth fight with Kevin Belingon

Bibiano Fernandes lost and regained the bantamweight title in ONE Championship from 2018 to 2019. His trilogy battle with Kevin Belingon is now in the record books and he is set to return and take on John Lineker in early 2022. If he wins, 'The Flash' sees the Team Lakay fighter as his next potential opponent for the fifth time in their MMA careers.

This is a huge possibility, according to Fernandes, as he feels that ONE Championship would love Belingon to hold the title once again. Furthermore, the Filipino fighter is ranked second in the bantamweight division. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Fernandes said:

"ONE Championship wants to make Kevin a champ, that’s the reason he keeps going. Ok let’s see if he wants and go."

However, before facing each other again, Belingon is slated to go up against Kwon Won Il in ONE: Winter Warriors II before the end of 2021. Fernandes also wants Belingon and Lineker to go at it again for the second time and he sees 'The Silencer' prevailing in the rematch. He said:

"I believe if Kevin beats John Lineker, he will try to beat me again. Trust me, I believe if Kevin beats John Lineker, I believe I will fight Kevin again."

Bibiano Fernandes wants to compete at welterweight in ONE Championship

With Kevin Belingon likely to fight Bibiano Fernandes in the future for the fifth time, the 41-year-old reigning champion says it will take time for the stars to align. The Team Lakay fighter should earn a title shot by going through John Lineker to determine who is the top contender for the bantamweight title.

As a fighter who still has a few good years left, he hopes to be given another fight to keep him busy. Fernandes hinted that he would love to go up and challenge a welterweight in his next bout. He added:

"Give another guy from the welterweight division, I’m ready to go. I will lose a lot if I stop. I lose a lot in a year and if I try to come back after dealing with ONE Championship which finally is almost here, now the fight is going to happen. If I fight John Lineker, I want to fight in the welterweight again. It doesn’t matter where the fight takes place, I want to fight again."

