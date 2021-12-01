×
Latest ONE Championship fight card for Winter Warriors

And then there were two. Ritu Phogat (left) and Stamp Fairtex (right) will face each other in the co-main event of ONE: Winter Warriors to determine the ONE atomweight Grand Prix tournament champion. (Image courtesy of ONE Championship)
Duane Lucas Pascua
ANALYST
Modified Dec 01, 2021 12:40 PM IST
News

The ONE Championship event happening this week is ONE: Winter Warriors. The stacked fight card will showcase 6 exciting bouts to be fought in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA. In the main event, we'll be treated to a kickboxing bout between ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel and promotional newcomer Islam Murtzaev.

Regian Eersel defends his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title, Stamp Fairtex and Ritu Phogat battle it out in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final, and more! 🤩 @PhogatRitu @MarcusBuchecha @Yuya0209C4 #ONEWinterWarriors #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/lN20ubypa5

The main event title defense will be the third for ONE champion Eersel as he meets the relatively unknown Murtazaev in the ONE Circle. The bout will surely be fireworks as the methodical and powerful Eersel will meet the aggressive wild striker in Murtazaev.

In the co-main event, we'll witness a classic striker vs. grappler match as the storied ONE Championship atomweight Grand Prix tournament comes to a close. The final will be between lethal Muay Thai specialist Stamp Fairtex and wrestling machine Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat. The winner will determine the next title challenger for Angela Lee's ONE atomweight belt.

For more on the stacked card this Friday, December 3, here's the full ONE Championship fight card:

Full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Winter Warriors

The full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday, December 3 is as follows:

Regian Eersel vs. Islam Murtazaev (ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title)

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ritu Phogat (Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final)

Qiu Jianliang vs. Hiroki Akimoto (kickboxing – bantamweight)

Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev vs. Timofey Nastyukhin (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Marcus Almeida vs. Kang Ji Won (mixed martial arts – heavyweight)

Hu Yong vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (mixed martial arts – flyweight)

The full ONE Championship fight card will stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 3 December.

Edited by C. Naik
