Latest ONE Championship fight card for Winter Warriors

The ONE Championship event happening this week is ONE: Winter Warriors. The stacked fight card will showcase 6 exciting bouts to be fought in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA. In the main event, we'll be treated to a kickboxing bout between ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel and promotional newcomer Islam Murtzaev.

The main event title defense will be the third for ONE champion Eersel as he meets the relatively unknown Murtazaev in the ONE Circle. The bout will surely be fireworks as the methodical and powerful Eersel will meet the aggressive wild striker in Murtazaev.

In the co-main event, we'll witness a classic striker vs. grappler match as the storied ONE Championship atomweight Grand Prix tournament comes to a close. The final will be between lethal Muay Thai specialist Stamp Fairtex and wrestling machine Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat. The winner will determine the next title challenger for Angela Lee's ONE atomweight belt.

For more on the stacked card this Friday, December 3, here's the full ONE Championship fight card:

Full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Winter Warriors

The full ONE Championship fight card for ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday, December 3 is as follows:

Regian Eersel vs. Islam Murtazaev (ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title)

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ritu Phogat (Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final)

Qiu Jianliang vs. Hiroki Akimoto (kickboxing – bantamweight)

Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev vs. Timofey Nastyukhin (mixed martial arts – lightweight)

Marcus Almeida vs. Kang Ji Won (mixed martial arts – heavyweight)

Hu Yong vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (mixed martial arts – flyweight)

The full ONE Championship fight card will stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 3 December.

