What is the fight card for ONE Championship's ONE: Winter Warriors II?

The upcoming ONE Championship event, ONE: Winter Warriors II, is going to be a good one. The all-MMA main card features four fighters from the famed Team Lakay Wushu.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #ONEWinterWarriors2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship 🚨 FIGHT CARD 🚨 We're closing out the year with a nine-bout BASH on 17 December 💥 Don't miss ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, featuring three former ONE World Champions, four Team Lakay stars, and MORE! @fabriciowdb 🚨 FIGHT CARD 🚨 We're closing out the year with a nine-bout BASH on 17 December 💥 Don't miss ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, featuring three former ONE World Champions, four Team Lakay stars, and MORE! @fabriciowdb #ONEWinterWarriors2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/Ta6AAEt21U

Known to be one of the most feared MMA teams in Asia, the Filipino stable has produced five ONE Championship world champions. At ONE: Winter Warriors II, Team Lakay will showcase its new breed of fighters and look to establish their dominance yet again.

The fight card for ONE Championship's ONE: Winter Warriors II will be headlined by Team Lakay's surging flyweight superstar Danny 'The King' Kingad as he faces former flyweight champion Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov. The victor could potentially earn a title shot.

For the full fight card for ONE Championship's ONE: Winter Warriors II, check out the details below:

Full fight card for ONE Championship's ONE: Winter Warriors II

Main card:

Danny Kingad vs. Kairat Akhmetov (mixed martial arts – flyweight)

Kevin Belingon vs. Kwon Won Il (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Vitaly Bigdash vs. Fan Rong (mixed martial arts – catchweight of 95 kilograms)

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Murad Ramazanov (mixed martial arts – welterweight)

Mark Stephen Loman vs. Yusup Saadulaev (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vs. Paul Lumihi (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Lead card:

Mustapha Haida vs. Arian Sadikovic (kickboxing – lightweight)

Fabricio Andrade vs. Li Kai Wen (mixed martial arts – bantamweight)

Joseph Lasiri vs. Asahi Shinagawa (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Also Read Article Continues below

The full fight card will stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 7:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 17 December.

Edited by C. Naik