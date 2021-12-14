Watch: Former ONE Championship bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon's legendary spinning back kicks

If there's one technique that former ONE Championship bantamweight world champion Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon has mastered, it's the spinning back kick.

The great Bruce Lee once said that he fears "not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Belingon's trademark spinning back kick is the perfect example of Lee's philosophy.

The explosive Filipino fighter doesn't always throw his signature kick, but when he does, you know he's thrown it thousands of times before. That's why it's so effective.

The accuracy, speed, and power of Belingon's kick when it connects perfectly is like watching someone get shot by a high-caliber sniper rifle. Belingon surprises his opponents with it as the kick doesn't look to have a tell.

Once he's measured the correct distance, the former ONE champion throws the kick with absolutely no hesitation. The speed and torque with which Belingon throws is a marvel to look at in slow-motion.

His knockout of Andrew Leone when he sent the American flying across the ring is ranked as one of the best finishes in ONE Championship history.

Watch Belingon's spinning back kick highlight reel below:

Kevin Belingon brings his devastating spinning back kick again at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

On December 17, at ONE: Winter Warriors II, we might witness Kevin Belingon throw is legendary kick once again. The Team Lakay standout will co-headline the event, which features three of his teammates fighting on the main card as well.

Belingon lost the belt to ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes in the greatest rivalry in ONE Championship history. After losing the four-fight saga with Fernandes, Belingon suffered a devastating KO loss at the hands of former UFC fighter John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker.

With his back against the wall, the Wushu expert will look to get back on the winning column. Against Korea's Kwon Won Il, Belingon wants to win in dominant fashion to secure one last shot at the ONE Championship belt.

Though it would take more than just a spinning back kick to do the job, we'd still very much want to see Belingon let it fly come December 17.

